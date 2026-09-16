How South Korea supports its arts ecosystem: Annual youth culture pass and gallery funding

Sue R. Lee, head of visual arts division at the Korea Arts Management Service – the equivalent of Singapore’s National Arts Council – talking about South Korea’s art policy.

GWANGJU – Talk to South Koreans, and the manner with which they describe themselves is immediately familiar: a small nation punching above its weight, with nothing to rely on but its people. The more worldly among them might even add, “Just like Singapore”.

But in cultural terms, this East Asian nation has had far better success. More than a decade since K-pop took the world by storm, that interest has now fed into other spheres including fashion and art, with concerted support and direction from the government.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Sue R. Lee, head of the visual arts division at the Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS) – the equivalent of Singapore’s National Arts Council – says it was from about 2015 that the South Korean government began taking a more systematic, long-term approach to supporting local art.

That year, the annual budget for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism rose to 4.87 trillion won (S$4.6 billion), a number that has since surpassed nine trillion won.

Of this, culture and arts programmes get the lion’s share of 40 per cent, with the ministry’s director-general for planning and coordination Kim Jung-hoon saying it was a play to strengthen the foundation of a “cultural powerhouse”.

As part of the overall budget, the ministry accounts for about 1.2 per cent. It is growing faster than other ministries, its budget increasing at twice the rate of government budget growth, and it is targeting 2 per cent of the national budget in the longer term.

Lee says: “One of the greatest challenges in arts and cultural policy is that policy operates on a different time scale from the growth of art and artists.

“There is often an expectation for policy to produce visible results within a relatively short period, but it can take years for an artist to develop, for significant work to emerge, and for that work to find its way into exhibitions, the market and international recognition.”

Hers is an admission that plagues cultural policymakers worldwide. Already, in Singapore, there was some dismay over the low utilisation of SG Culture Pass credits – about 10 per cent – after a year of implementation.

But Lee says in South Korea, there is broad recognition that arts and culture should not be measured solely in the short term. Similar to Singapore’s Culture Pass, South Korea has the Youth Culture Pass, initially piloted in 2024 for 19-year-olds.

From 2027, however, this will be expanded to those aged 19 to 34, and will go from a one-off payment to a recurring annual allowance of 100,000 won a person in the capital region and 150,000 won outside.

“There will naturally be different views on what constitutes an appropriate level of funding,” she says. “Public support is not about engineering a single success in the short term. It is about creating the conditions in which artists and their work can grow, and building an ecosystem capable of sustaining that growth.”

South Korea is tackling its arts ecosystem holistically, and has identified several unique entry points. For one thing, it is much more willing to support commercial initiatives. It places special value in its private galleries, believing that they play key roles in helping bridge official institutions with the market, and helping out with research and public education.

Since 2019, it has given galleries 15 million won when they enter into exclusive representation agreements with emerging artists. It also offers additional monetary support for artists’ debut exhibition and marketing materials.

Lee says that over 1,000 artists have been helped in this way, with 5,600 works amounting to 17.1 billion won sold. Among the alumni artists is Hyunsun Jeon, who has since joined the roster of international gallery Esther Schipper and was selected to hold a solo exhibition in Berlin.

The policy’s intention is not just about one-off relationships between galleries and artists, but to strengthen the ecosystem – the overarching consideration for all KAMS policies.

Lee says: “This has helped establish a culture of written agreements in the art sector, with clearer rights and responsibilities on both sides. The programme has also encouraged galleries to take a more active role in identifying promising young and emerging artists and supporting their development over time.”

Another initiative that demonstrates this manner of intervening to shape art infrastructure is an integrated art information platform, to be fully launched in 2028.

This online portal will collect and make key art market information, such as transaction data and art pricing, available in English. Lee says this will reduce the opacity of data, help novice buyers assess prices and build international confidence in the South Korean art market.

The platform will also set up an artist database that will serve as a first step to enable artists to receive a proportion of payment whenever their work is resold, called Artist’s Resale Right. This right is currently not recognised in Singapore.

Lee says KAMS also continues to provide financial support for art fairs, as well as up to 50 million won for galleries taking up booths at art fairs overseas. This export-oriented lens is clear: Even those publishing books on Korean art overseas can apply for a fund of up to 50 million won.

Today, its report card is encouraging. There are 900 galleries across South Korea, more than double the 400 in 2014. Its art market has doubled from 400 billion won in the late 2010s to 800 billion won, already moderated from the peak o f o ne trillion won during the boom years.

In December 2025, artist Minjeong An also became the youngest South Korean artist to have her work added to the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, following others including Lee Bul, Do Ho Suh and Haegue Yang.

Sue R. Lee says: “Korea sees arts and culture as an important source of cultural strength and influence on the world stage.

“When Korean artists gain international exposure, it helps showcase Korea’s cultural diversity and creativity to the world, while deepening international interest in and understanding of the country. In that sense, cultural and economic value reinforce one another and expand together.”