How a Covid Christmas party taught me the meaning of Christmas

I attended my first ever Christmas party when I was 15. It was at a classmate’s condo swimming pool. It was a crowded, boisterous affair. His dad, skinny, tanned and completely free of facial hair, turned up in a Santa outfit, beer in hand, doing a sort of wonky shuffle-dance. His mum, in a summer dress, was slapping her thigh, laughing loudly at some joke one of his aunts told her. My friend was at the food table pouring generous amounts of mint sauce on his plate of beef.

I sat alone at the other side of the pool, watching. Having been raised Muslim, it was an uncomfortable situation. I attended a Catholic secondary school, and I was fairly familiar with the tenets and culture of the faith. Nevertheless, it was discomforting to think that my being there suggested some kind of compliance with a religion that wasn’t mine. When my friend came over to pass me some beef, he saw the look on my face and said instantly, “Don’t worry man, it’s halal.” It wasn’t what plastered that look on my face, but it indirectly addressed why I felt so out of place.