The closing debate is emphatically not a serious affair, but one that accords debaters an opportunity to flex their creativity in straddling the fine line between nonsense and argument, advocacy and performance.

SINGAPORE – A motion that the better strategy is “to hide but not seek” was passed by popular acclaim in Victoria Theatre, after author Daryl Yam proved his viability as an electoral candidate by convincing a receptive crowd that the solution to Singapore’s low birth rate was coquettishness.

His rallying cry, that heterosexual people in Singapore should stop seeking but rather be the ones sought after – “to not be the fisherman but the fish, not the bee but the flower” – earned him the accolade of best speaker at the traditionally raucous affair on Nov 23.

His rapid-fire, powerpoint-slide aided delivery centred on the mysterious wife of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Loo Tze Lui, as the paragon of the trait that will save the nation. “She is the quiet luxury version of making an impact.”

To those in need of dating advice he proffers: identify a target and whisper so the other person has to lean in close. The pretense of not having seen the other person is key: “The power is with the person who says ‘Hi’ second.”

The staple event of the Singapore Writers Festival 2026 that gathered hundreds of writers over 10 days is emphatically not a serious affair, but one that accords debaters an opportunity to flex their creativity in straddling the fine line between nonsense and argument, advocacy and performance.

Author Daryl Yam won the best speaker award for the closing debate. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

A better balanced proposition brought with them compelling theses. Spoken word poet Stephanie Dogfoot puts it to the crowd that the country could afford to “hide thy neighbours” more, allowing pigeon-feeders and teenagers making out on trains the freedom to be themselves rather than seek shameful credit by reporting them to website Stomp.

An excellent Shivram Gopinath, author-poet of Singapore Literature Prize shortlisted collection Dey (2025), got the crowd chanting “Be clandestine”, pronounced the American way. His was a socio-political tract of anti-seeking: “Colonialism – geopolitical nose digging. The death of online privacy – corporate nose digging.”

Hiding can be self-preservation. “We are told endlessly that we must seek, we must speak out, and that we must join the global conversation. Instead of seeking permission to speak the truth, I encourage us to learn to speak it from the shadows. Just like when we were kids, tucked behind curtains, holding all the power, smiling in the quiet.”

The proposition’s superiority, though, was nearly upended by an irresistible performance by opposition speaker and theatremaker Krish Natarajan, notwithstanding some bad taste mob-stirring by his team that incited people to yell “Burn their house, beat their mother”.

Natarajan was meticulous in the dismantling of his opponents. Highlighting telling words like “reveal” and “finding” in their bios, he makes the persuasive case that in a room of artists, arguing to hide is hypocrisy.

“It is human nature to seek. It births progress, connection, and mostly importantly, truth,” he says, then adds: “Some of the greatest minds of humanity were seekers: Marie Curie, Leonardo da Vinci, Harry Potter.”

The debate was moderated by Singapore poet and professional wrestler Joses Ho, whose wrestling-style announcements to set the fight night has become an SWF mainstay.

Outgoing SWF director Yong Shu Hoong also took the opportunity to make some cold jokes of his own. Proudly flaunting a T-shirt gifted by his team that read “I Can’t Wait To Be A Poet Again!”, he had an important clarification to make.

The festival had managed to snag ousted Nvidia head Jensen Huang’s biographer Stephen Witt for the festival. “Let me say this again. I had nothing to do with the industry spy or the leaking of any news in a bid to drive up ticket sales.”