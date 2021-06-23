Healing art

Paris Opera Ballet's Hugo Marchand and Dorothee Gilbert prepare themselves (above left) before dancing for staff (above) as well as patients (left) at the children's intensive care unit of the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris in France. Dance
Paris Opera Ballet's Hugo Marchand and Dorothee Gilbert prepare themselves before dancing for staff as well as patients (above) at the children's intensive care unit of the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris in France. Dancers from the group have performed at the hospital over the years to share the artform with patients there.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Paris Opera Ballet's Hugo Marchand and Dorothee Gilbert prepare themselves (above left) before dancing for staff (above) as well as patients (left) at the children's intensive care unit of the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris in France. Dance
Paris Opera Ballet's Hugo Marchand and Dorothee Gilbert prepare themselves (above) before dancing for staff as well as patients at the children's intensive care unit of the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris in France. Dancers from the group have performed at the hospital over the years to share the artform with patients there.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Paris Opera Ballet's Hugo Marchand and Dorothee Gilbert prepare themselves (above left) before dancing for staff (above) as well as patients (left) at the children's intensive care unit of the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris in France. Dance
Paris Opera Ballet's Hugo Marchand and Dorothee Gilbert prepare themselves before dancing for staff (above) as well as patients at the children's intensive care unit of the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris in France. Dancers from the group have performed at the hospital over the years to share the artform with patients there.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
40 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 23, 2021, with the headline 'Healing art'. Subscribe
Topics: 