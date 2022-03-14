Hanfu dressing draws people to Chinatown

You may have come across people wearing silky robes or elaborate hairpieces in Chinatown over the weekend.

While they looked like extras from a Chinese period drama, they were actually taking part in Chinatown's inaugural Hanfu Festival. Hanfu refers to traditional clothing worn by the Han Chinese.

At the event organised by the Chinatown Business Association (CBA) and hanfu studio Another Day, participants showed off their traditional garments and enjoyed activities such as fan painting and Chinese hairpin workshops.

Those without the traditional costumes and accessories could rent these items at the festival, which was held over the weekend.

Digital marketeer Tan Kerng Ngee, 28, said she looked forward to dressing up at the festival like period drama characters without fear of being made fun of.

She and her friends became hanfu fans in 2020 when they were looking for things to do to ease their sense of helplessness and boredom during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inspired by Chinese martial arts movies, they started sourcing for hanfu from online sites such as Taobao and held fitting sessions over video calls.

Ms Tan, who wears hanfu to functions like wedding banquets, said: "There has always been a stereotype that those who wear hanfu are cosplayers. But hanfu is a traditional outfit, just like the Malay kebaya and Indian sari. I hope more people will wear it and get to know the beauty of hanfu."

CBA executive director Lim Yick Suan, 53, said: "The hanfu trend is a good way to connect with Chinese tradition. We hope to integrate this event with our ongoing efforts to refresh and update the programming at Chinatown."

Beyond the festival, which the organisers hope will be an annual event, Chinatown will be a place where hanfu lovers can take "hanfu walks" and Instagram-mable shots with its backdrop of heritage sites and art murals all year round.

The festival was the latest event CBA organised to increase footfall since Chinatown was hit by the pandemic two years ago.

One of the first Covid-19 clusters started in the area in February 2020 at a Chinese medical hall that primarily serves Chinese tourists.

In September last year, a cluster at Chinatown Complex spawned more than 60 infections.

Besides losing local visitors, the decline in international visitors has also hurt businesses there.

Some tenants, such as Chinese tea merchant Old Village PuEr, which moved out last year, said its overall sales dropped by more than 50 per cent.

Chinatown Food Street, a cluster of hawker food carts along a 100m stretch of Smith Street, also closed in October last year after two decades of operation.

CBA and the shops in Chinatown are trying to draw back visitors with hands-on experiences such as workshops in pottery, oil painting, cultural cooking, dim sum and Chinese tea appreciation. There are also themed walking and trishaw tours in addition to the hanfu festival.

Festival co-organiser, Another Day, one of Chinatown's newer tenants in South Bridge Road, offers hanfu wedding packages, costume rental and photography.

Co-founder Chen Chong, 36, who set up the studio last year, saw business affected by safe management measures.

He said business improved after he introduced the hanfu afternoon tea, which offers customers a chance to dress up in hanfu and have their photos taken, as well as to enjoy snacks at a nearby cafe.

"Hanfu is a popular fashion trend today and Chinatown is the perfect place for it. You can just imagine being a TV character in the Tang dynasty," he said.

While the cheongsam remains popular, it is derived from the Manchus, who are not Han Chinese. Starting from around 2003, there has been a social trend in China to revive the wearing of hanfu in public.

Most hanfu are clothes from the Han, Tang, Song and Ming dynasties using materials like silk. There are more than 10 hanfu associations worldwide today.

While some observers have written about how hanfu's popularity among China's millennials reflects their interest in traditional culture, many fans say they are simply attracted to the beauty of the sweeping robes and embroidered motifs.

The Singapore Han Cultural Society, set up in 2011, has close to 2,000 Facebook members.

Besides sharing Han culture, rituals and knowledge, it has organised activities such as hanfu seminars and cultural camps.

Ms Crystal Lin, the society's vice-president and a business development manager, who declined to give her age, organises hanfu gatherings and wears hanfu to social and business functions.

She said Chinatown is a favourite haunt for members given its Chinese architecture like the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, and festive celebrations such as Chinese New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival.

Mr Tong Wei Qiang, 40, the society's secretary, said: "Hanfu has been the Han Chinese attire for over 3,000 years. It's good that the younger generation is tracing our roots and returning to tradition today."