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Singaporean poet Kimberley Chia Qin (left) bursts onto the scene with “unsavoury splendour” with this debut.

Hot Girls Have Stomach Issues

By Kimberley Chia Qin

Poetry/Afterimage Press/Paperback/109 pages/$20.90

Hot girls always seem to be trending. They are having hot girl summers, going on hot girl walks, getting hot girl trademarks.

Most recently in June , American content creator Allie Rose caused an online furore by attempting to trademark the phrase “hot girls read”.

For some years now, the hot girls have been having stomach issues. In this viral TikTok trend that took off in 2022, women get candid about their irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive disorders that have long been stigmatised in polite conversation.

Singaporean poet Kimberley Chia Qin’s debut collection both claims and deconstructs this trend in its investigation of girlhood, womanhood and the liminal state in between. The title poem describes being born as having “burst onto the scene with unsavoury splendour”. Chia could be said to have done the same.

If a hot girl is the object of desire, the contents of her stomach render her abject. Cravings curdle there, as do anxiety, revulsion and other gut feelings. It intimately connects multiple bodily functions such as digestion, menstruation and childbirth.

Chia also makes it the locus of matrilineage, via which she considers the bodies of other women who preceded her.

Her background as a performance poet is evident in the declamatory urgency of several poems, but she also works inventively with visual form. She appends verses in footnotes to a family tree or scatters lines across the book’s gutter to evoke an elderly man’s hoarding.

In My Mother’s Uterus Speaks To Mine, a contrapuntal work which can be read as two separate poems or a single intertwined one, the “mother” and “daughter” poems swell and hollow inversely to one another, their irregular contours fitting together in a whole made gravid by multiple meanings.

The collection runs to more than 50 poems, not all of which make an impression. Like its eponymous trend, it suffers bloating.

Yet Chia, at her best, is glorious, as when she turns alienation into evisceration in the scathing The White Girl After Me, using an extended metaphor too explicit to repeat here.

She is particularly effective with deliquescence, undoing the borders between consumption, digestion and decay. In a poem about the tomb-sweeping festival Qing Ming, “Flesh presents/ itself as kueh, the space between bone and blood glutinous/ and cloying”.

Attempts to delay decay – the preservation of olives, the removal of mould – spur the speaker to hypothetically decompose her own existence to the point before it ruptured her mother’s: “The years swallowing me, no larger than an olive.”

This collection might take its title from TikTok, but its power is drawn from not trendiness but tenderness. Chia treats with care the experience of inhabiting a body, however problematic or painful.

She tenders, too, a way of existing in a fraught world, insisting upon mutual nourishment.

Rating: ★★★★☆

If you like this, read: The Woman Who Turned Into A Vending Machine by Natalie Wang (2026, $22). Wang has recently published an extended edition of her 2018 debut collection, a surreal exploration of myth and modern womanhood, from a pontianak who retires from the banana tree and takes up yoga to a demon who responds to catcallers by removing her skin.