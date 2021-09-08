Gurmit Singh returns to stage after 16 years to play himself at 106 in Forever Young

Forever Young, by Sing'theatre, is a musical about a bunch of retired thespians in a nursing home.
Forever Young, by Sing'Theatre, is a musical about a bunch of retired thespians in a nursing home.PHOTO: SING'THEATRE LTD
SINGAPORE - Gurmit Singh will return to the stage as an actor after 16 years, playing himself at 106 in a musical about a bunch of retired thespians in a nursing home.

Sing'Theatre's Forever Young, set in 2071, opens on Sept 22 at the Drama Centre Theatre and will see the 56-year-old comedian and others play themselves as zany geriatrics. When their no-nonsense caregiver Sister Sara leaves the room, they burst into song, belting tunes such as Jay-Z's Young Forever, Amy Winehouse's Rehab and Aqua's Barbie Girl.

