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The Winter Players’ staging of queen of crime Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None sets the whodunnit on a Langkawi island.

And Then There Were None

The Winter Players

KC Arts Centre

June 25, 7.30pm

The young theatremakers behind The Winter Players know how to make a murder mystery hit close to home. They have transplanted English writer Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None from its sequestered English setting to a remote island in the Langkawi archipelago, where its 10 inscrutable guests are still ostensibly British but evoke the early 20th-century world of Britain’s Far East colonies.

Director Feroz J. Malik’s staging localises with a light touch. Rightly so, since it is best not to move the furniture around too much in the queen of crime’s most meticulously plotted whodunnit, first published as a novel in 1939 and adapted for the stage by Christie herself in 1943.

Supported by a capable and varied ensemble, the play is mostly gripping, if hampered in tempo a little by leisurely scene transitions.

Prominent members of society have been invited by the Owens for a stay in an island mansion, although their hosts are nowhere in sight.

As guests get off their bumboats, they are greeted by a trio – Mrs Owen’s well-dressed secretary Vera Claythorne (the charming Medli Dorothea Loo, clad in an opulent cheongsam), as well as the suited butler Thomas Rogers (Nishanth Kumar) and samfoo-wearing cook Ethel Rogers (Shannen Tan), not always convincing as a spousal pair. Turns out, they too are clueless about the Owens’ identities.

Then, one of them dies – and then there were nine. The rest of the murders, as is well known, is explicitly foreshadowed in the text of a nursery rhyme, although Christie embeds many of her signature twists into t he ditty’s constraint.

For newcomers to the story, the mystery remains almost unguessable and a delight to follow, especially with convincing performances of innocence by a motley crew of guilty do-badders.

The Winter Players' And Then There Were None cast members are (from left) Nishanth Kumar, Ramzie Tahar, Medli Dorothea Loo, Rishi Vadrevu, Barathan Naicker, Leon Saint Claire, Sharon Mah, Adeeb Fazah, Miriam Cheong, Shannen Tan and Ebi Shankara. PHOTO: YU KHING

Some standout performances include actor Rishi Vadrevu’s playboy adventurer Philip Lombard, savvy in disguising his checkered past in Borneo; Ramzie Tahar’s William Blore, with his deadpan delivery of a clumsy private investigator; and Miriam Cheong’s Bible-clutching Emily Brent, done with an off-kilter parody of conservatism and paranoia.

Set and props by Studio Vagabond are lavishly done, a fine living room with edges that suggest out-of-sight luxury and horror.

One is reminded of Wild Rice co-artistic director Glen Goei’s treatment of English playwright J.B. Priestley’s whodunnit An Inspector Calls, transposed to the colony of Singapore in the 1950s.

And Then There Were None might not reach that level of precision and craft, but The Winter Players shows promise as a young collective of fresh graduates from Lasalle College of the Arts that sprang up only in 2024. Its full house of young audiences on opening night shows it has the savvy to draw in a different crowd.

Rishi Vadrevu (left) and Medli Dorothea Loo deliver standout performances in The Winter Players’ staging of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. PHOTO: YU KHING

This marks The Winter Players’ final play as company-in-residency under the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), an arrangement that has given the young company a boost in its early years.

But the new group feels like it is raring to graduate and do bigger things, already promising at curtain call to bring a live jazz band to Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in December. If the collective’s stint at SRT is anything to go by, this is a young theatre company to watch.