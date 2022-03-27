The artists of Generation X should be experiencing their mid-life crisis right about now.
Sandwiched between grandees of the pioneer generation and tech-savvy millennials, this often overlooked generation of artists has had to work hard to find its identity.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 27, 2022, with the headline Gen X artists rediscover themselves features. Subscribe