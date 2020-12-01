Graffiti Gallery

NO MUSEUMS? NO PROBLEM: Street artist Eme Freethinker working on one of his murals on a segment of the Berlin Wall in Berlin’s Mauerpark (Wall Park). The still-standing segment of the so-called “rear wall”, which used to prevent access by East Germans, is a legal graffiti and street art space that has become an alternative to museums, many of which are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE