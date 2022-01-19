The Opera People
Esplanade Annexe Studio
Last Saturday
When one thinks of opera, visions of heroic singers, humongous casts, epic sets and lavish costumes come to mind.
The Opera People
Esplanade Annexe Studio
Last Saturday
When one thinks of opera, visions of heroic singers, humongous casts, epic sets and lavish costumes come to mind.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 19, 2022, with the headline Girl power in pared-down opera. Subscribe