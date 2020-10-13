Fund-raising balls roll with pandemic times

In less than a fortnight, art lovers will pace the corridors of STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery in groups of five, with a map to guide them through the nooks and crannies of the building in Robertson Quay.

As they move through spaces such as a dark room, wood workshop and artists' apartments, they can expect "encounters" designed by five of 10 Singapore artists - such as Ian Woo, Yanyun Chen and Zul Mahmod - who are orchestrating a series of activities.

This immersive two-hour experience, titled Encounters and priced at $500 a guest, is a key part of STPI's fund-raising programme this year. The non-profit organisation's usual annual gala dinner, where over 160 guests gather in the gallery for a multi-course meal, was out of the question in the light of the pandemic, and so the organisers racked their brains for a novel approach to fund raising.

The theme of STPI's fund-raising effort this year is Biome, which speaks to how the arts ecosystem is interconnected in a shared climate.

STPI Gallery's director Rita Targui says: "We are all interdependent, from the artists to the institutions, artists, gallerists and collectors. We all form this community, and we all need one another."

They are also running an online auction of more than 20 artworks and experiences, donated by artists and galleries based in South-east Asia. The respective artists will receive 30 per cent of the proceeds from the auction, which is on from Friday to Oct 25.

All donations will be matched by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's Cultural Matching Fund and go towards STPI's exhibitions, outreach programmes and artist residencies, says Ms Targui.

STPI is one of several arts organisations which have had to grapple with how to mount a fund-raiser in the middle of a pandemic. Some have postponed these events, others have taken them online.

Theatre company Wild Rice, whose annual Rice Ball at the Shangri-La Hotel is typically one of the highlights of the social calendar, rolled with the times and ran a virtual gala instead, set to the theme of "Maskquerade". On Oct 3, 500 guests from Singapore and around the world logged in to a virtual platform developed for the event.

While enjoying meals delivered to their doorsteps from restaurants such as Odette and Three Embers, the guests mingled in virtual rooms and tuned in to a live stream that resembled a television show - with highlights such as a backstage tour by actress Pam Oei and musical numbers and comedy sketches performed at Wild Rice's theatre in Funan mall. "There was a sense of occasion - it wasn't just a Zoom meeting," says founding artistic director Ivan Heng.

The gala event, which cost around $200,000 to produce, involved about 80 people on stage and behind the scenes. It raised $650,000 from table sales, donations and a silent auction. Individual seats were available at $1,000, and virtual tables - seating up to 10 - ranged from $8,000 to $25,000.

BOOK IT

STPI'S ANNUAL FRIENDS FUND-RAISER: BIOME WHERE: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay (Encounters); www.stpi.com.sg (online auction) WHEN: Oct 24 and 25 (Encounters). The online auction is from Friday to Oct 25. Make an appointment by e-mailing sales@stpi.com.sg to view the works in person from Oct 21 to 23 ADMISSION: Tickets for Encounters cost $500 a person. Register at str.sg/J2LE (day one) or str.sg/J2La (day two)

BOOK IT

WHERE: Zoom WHEN: Oct 23, 7.30pm ADMISSION: str.sg/J2bM; donate at least $500 via cheque or PayNow INFO: Call 6557-4010 or e-mail fnlim@sco.com.sg •To support the other arts groups, go to giving.sg/the-private-museum-ltd (The Private Museum), www.giving.sg/sdt (Singapore Dance Theatre) and wildrice.com.sg/support-us/make-a-donation (Wild Rice)

The Private Museum, which ran a fund-raising gala on Zoom that same day, also had to think out of the box. Guests, who had paid $500 a ticket, tucked into three-course meals delivered from Flutes Restaurant. They also took part in best-plating and best-dressed contests, as well as a live auction, featuring works mostly by young and local artists, "to make the price palatable and encourage support for local artists amid the pandemic", says museum manager Aaron Teo.

Aside from artworks, guests also bid for "experiences" such as a masterclass and lunch with watercolour painter Ong Kim Seng.

More than $150,000 was donated at the gala, compared with the $250,000 that is usually raised. Mr Teo says: "It went really well - much better than we had expected."

There to lend their support were art collectors Wong Su-Yen and Fermin Diez, who had also loaned paintings by first-and secondgeneration Singapore artists to the museum for an exhibition this year.

"Arts organisations have been hard hit by the pandemic," says the married couple in an e-mail. "Yet, it's fair to say we could not have weathered the circuit breaker period without books, music, art and movies."

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra is taking its fund-raising gala online on Oct 23. Yueqin Romance, which runs for an hour, will feature a concert live-streamed on Zoom from the Singapore Conference Hall.

Donors who give $2,000 or more will receive wine and cookies, and those who contribute $10,000 and above will also receive a miniature yueqin souvenir.

In July, the Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) ran a half-hour virtual fund-raiser where 200 guests tuned in for live performances on Zoom. One of the silver linings this year, says an SDT spokesman, was that it saved on rent and the cost of catering meals. The $250,000 it raised, after taking costs into account, was higher than last year's sum.

Dance lovers Marcus Yeung and Yasuko Yeung took part in the gala in a show of support.

Mr Yeung, chief executive of a tech investment bank, says: "We wanted to see if we could help a bit financially, but, more importantly, cheer them on as well."

Mrs Yeung, a part-time teacher, chimes in: "To be able to see the dancers, all the familiar faces, was really wonderful because we hadn't seen them for such a long time."