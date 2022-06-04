From chemistry to cartography: 3 new books on art and science

"Children, set the table. Your mother needs a moment to herself," commands Elizabeth Zott, the brisk, no-nonsense star of the 1960s cooking show, Supper At Six.

In her television show, salt is sodium chloride, vinegar is acetic acid and cooking is a science. Her viewers, a nation of underappreciated American housewives, say they love her because she respects their minds.

Unbeknownst to them, Elizabeth is also a groundbreaking chemist. She was the only woman on the team at the Hastings Research Institute before she was forced to leave and put her dreams on hold.

READ MORE HERE

2. Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou