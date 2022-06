SINGAPORE - More than a century ago, the great-grandfather of Canadian poet and novelist Steven Price left London for North America.

Family lore has it that the elder Price had gotten into some trouble with the law. After he arrived on the east coast of Canada in the late 1880s, he continued fleeing as far west as he could - hopping on a train to Vancouver, then crossing the water to Vancouver Island. There, he started a locksmith business that grew into a security company.