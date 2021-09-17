Friyay!: What to see

THE MIND BEHOLDS: ONG KIM SENG'S NEW WATERCOLOURS

This exhibition showcases 15 recent works by Singapore's watercolour master Ong Kim Seng.

There is much to admire here - from the beauty of tropical sunlight on concrete in Mohammed Sultan Road Abode (2021) and Riverside Balcony (2021), to the elaborate, rustic brickwork depicted in Nepalese landscapes such as Thamel Street, Nepal (2020).

Ong, 76, is a Cultural Medallion recipient and a member of the prestigious American Watercolour Society.

WHERE: artcommune gallery, 01-01, 76 Bras Basah Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Till Sept 28, noon to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg

LITHE 2021

Check out some experimental dance performances by artistes from T.H.E Second Company - the semi-professional training arm of home-grown T.H.E Dance Company.

LiTHE, an annual showcase in its 10th year, is also an incubation programme for choreographers. This year's event features works by Nah Jieying, Goh Jia Yin, Maybelle Lek and Klievert Jon Junia Mendoza which speak to our turbulent times.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre Black Box, 90 Goodman Road; online

MRT: Mountbatten

WHEN: Till tomorrow, various timings. Live stream today and tomorrow

ADMISSION: $12 (live stream); $28 (in-venue) via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/events/lithe0921

KUMAR UNMASKED

Singapore comedian Kumar takes on the Sands Theatre for the first time.

The 90-minute show will see the famous comic, host and drag queen poke fun at life during the pandemic.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Till Sept 26, 4pm (weekends) and 8pm (Fridays to Sundays)

ADMISSION: From $58

INFO: https://str.sg/3SmX