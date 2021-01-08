Friyay!: What to do

ART EXHIBITION

THE CALL OF THE SEA

More than 40 artworks are being presented in this exhibition by a dozen female artists from Singapore, France and the United Kingdom.

Among them are Kumari Nahappan's saga seed sculptures, photography from Lavender Chang's Floating Rays Of A Wanderer series and Helene Le Chatelier's acrylic and Chinese ink on paper works.

The Call Of The Sea is curated by Singapore-based designer Marina Oechsner de Coninck.

WHERE Selegie Arts Centre, 30 Selegie Road MRT Bencoolen/ Bras Basah WHEN Till Wednesday, noon to 7pm ADMISSION Free INFO Go to str.sg/JDmG or marinadesignworks.com for inquiries

WEB SHOW

WAN AN NI HAO: THE LATE NIGHT SHOW WITH XIAO MING

This satirical Web show will see theatre artist Miriam Cheong recount her journey through the Singapore Chinese syllabus, in between skits and interactive games.

It is presented by Impromptu Meetings, a new independent theatre collective. The 45-minute performance is a spin-off from Cheong's 2019 solo show, The Chronicles Of Xiao Ming.

WHERE Zoom WHEN Till Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION Free with registration INFO str.sg/JDmp

STAGE EXPERIENCE

#THEATRE

Audiences will get a chance to sit on the Esplanade Theatre stage for a change in this unusual site-specific work by design collective Index, which opens the Esplanade's 2021 The Studios season.

The work, which focuses on the theatre's architecture and meditates on what the space has been through during the pandemic shutdown, is helmed by lighting designer Lim Woan Wen, spatial designer Lim Wei Ling and sound artist Darren Ng.

WHERE Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT City Hall/Esplanade WHEN Jan 14 to 17, various timings ADMISSION $20 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO For ages 13 and above. For more details, go to www.esplanade.com/thestudios

PAINTINGS

ROMANCE IN INK

This group exhibition features 40 ink paintings by Singapore artists Lim Tze Peng, Nai Swee Leng, Tung Yue Nang and Terence Teo, from the 1980s to the present day.

Cultural Medallion recipient Lim, who turns 100 this year, is showing several abstract ink paintings based on calligraphic words.

Visitors can also look forward to Nai's ink on paper depictions of birds and flowers, Tung's monochrome paintings of Singapore scenes and Teo's contemporary ink reflections of nature.

WHERE Cape of Good Hope Art Gallery, 03-17 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT Bras Basah/Bugis/City Hall WHEN Till Jan 15, 11.30am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Sundays) ADMISSION Free INFO www.capeofgoodhope.com.sg/romance-in-ink-virtual-exhibition