Friyay!: What to do

The Singapore artist's fourth solo show at The Substation is a nice showcase of his distinctive eye and style. The rough-hewn nature of his painting reflects the 27-year-old's lack of art school training. But this is a strength rather than a weakness.

Yeo's focus is on the quotidian and he captures Singapore's landscapes and people with a cinematic eye for detail as well as a zillennial's social media-honed aesthetic. His humble subjects - diners in a kopitiam, a curry rice seller and his stall in all its delicious glory, an old man weighed down with plastic bags at an MRT station platform - harks back to the social realist school of the Equator Art Society.