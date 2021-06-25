Friyay!: What to do

ONE-WOMAN SHOW

FAGHAG

Actress-singer Pam Oei documents her journey as an LGBTQ+ ally and activist in this one-woman show. Best known as one-third of cabaret trio The Dimsum Dollies, Oei will tell jokes, share heart-warming tales and throw in a few torch songs.

Faghag, which was well received when it premiered in 2018, is directed by Ivan Heng, with music direction by Julian Wong. It was scheduled to run during the company's housewarming season at Wild Rice @ Funan in 2019, but was postponed twice due to construction delays and Covid-19 restrictions.

Audience members will have to go through pre-event testing (PET). The theatre company will cover the costs, which are up to $30 a person. Those who wish to help defray the costs can donate to a new fund called The Wild PET Kitty.

WHERE Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, Level 4 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road MRT City Hall WHEN July 1 to 25, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 3pm (Saturdays), 2 and 6pm (Sundays) ADMISSION From $40 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO str.sg/34CK; to donate to The Wild PET Kitty fund, go to str.sg/34Cr

FEMALE ARTISTS

STPI'S ART VIEWING ROOMS

Check out works by acclaimed female artists Jane Lee, Pinaree Sanpitak and Shirazeh Houshiary in In Material, Immaterial, the first of three physical and online art viewing rooms by STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery.

Singapore artist Lee's new works involve the inventive use of paper, while Thai conceptual artist Pinaree's print works feature her well-known "breast-stupa" motif and other bodily shapes. London-based Houshiary explores migration and the interconnectedness of humanity.

The other two viewing rooms - the three are part of a new series known as Re_ - will run in succession next month. Close To Home spotlights Indonesian artists such as Eko Nugroho and Entang Wiharso; while Neurotic Metropolis explores the complexities of globalisation through the lens of Indian artists Hema Upadhyay, Shambhavi Singh and Thukral & Tagra.

WHERE ArtSpace @ Helutrans, 01-05 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road; and online MRT Tanjong Pagar WHEN In Material, Immaterial: till Wednesday; Close To Home: July 2 to 14; Neurotic Metropolis: July 16 to 26. 11am to 7pm daily ADMISSION Free INFO www.stpi.com.sg

LONG-RUNNING PROJECT

SINGIRL: LET'S GATHER - AMANDA HENG IN CONVERSATION WITH TENG YEN HUI

Amanda Heng's long-running Singirl art project invites women to take pictures of their bare bottoms - a counterpoint to the demure image of the Singapore Girl.

In the newest iteration of the work, these images are collated on singirl.online, appearing in a sequence resembling a marching parade contingent.

Heng, 70, who is one of Singapore's most famous contemporary artists, will discuss this project and other aspects of her practice in a talk with the Singapore Art Museum's (SAM) collections manager and assistant curator Teng Yen Hui.

The art project is currently featured in SAM's Wikicliki exhibition, which runs at the National Gallery Singapore till July 11.

If they wish to, female visitors above the age of 18 can step into a booth to take a photo of their buttocks. Each visitor will control the photo-taking process herself, and the camera and monitor are sealed to prevent tampering.

The project has captured the attention of netizens since the museum put up a post calling for "butticipation" from women of "all shapes and shades".

After some members of the public seemed to take offence at the project last month, SAM apologised and said: "It has never been SAM or Amanda's intention to insult or objectify women... This series of works is part of Amanda's Singirl project which she has been running since 2000. It hopes to start conversations on recurring themes of gender perceptions, women's position in society, and feminine beauty standards."

WHERE Zoom WHEN Tomorrow, 1pm ADMISSION Free INFO wikicliki-singirl.peatix.com. For more information, go to str.sg/34C9