Friyay!: What to do

OBJECTIFS

ALAGA

Singapore artist Sarah Isabelle Tan, 26, examines her lifelong relationship with her Filipino nanny in this photography exhibition.

Alaga (Tagalog for "ward" or "pet") draws on personal histories, family archives, journal entries and a series of images and text by Tan and her nanny.

Tan is a recipient of the Objectifs Documentary Award (Emerging Category), which encourages photographers to tell stories about their native communities and offers professional and financial support over a six-month period. Applications for the next edition of the award are open till April 18, 11.59pm.

WHERE Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, Lower Gallery, 155 Middle Road MRT Bras Basah/Bencoolen/Bugis WHEN Till April 25, noon to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays) or 4pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays and public holidays; an artist's talk featuring Tan and her mentor Veejay Villafranca will run on Zoom on Thursday, 8pm. Register online. ADMISSION Free INFO objectifs.com.sg/alaga

SINGAPORE CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE

SPOTLIGHT ON CALLIGRAPHY AND CULTURAL ICONS

Head to the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre for two different exhibitions featuring calligraphy and Singapore's cultural icons.

In Poetic Strokes: Singapore's Classical Chinese Poetry In Calligraphy, 22 poems by writers who lived in Singapore - such as Khoo Seok Wan, Huang Zunxian and Pan Shou - have been written out by 10 Singapore calligraphers.

Through The Eyes Of A Child: Art By Quek Hong Shin includes artworks inspired by scenes of yesteryear. Quek, who grew up in Singapore in the 1980s, is known for his illustrations of picture books.

WHERE Creative Box, Level 6 (Poetic Strokes) and Levels 9 and 10 Foyer (Through The Eyes Of A Child), Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT Tanjong Pagar/Downtown WHEN Till Sunday (Poetic Strokes); till Aug 31 (Through The Eyes Of A Child); 10am to 8pm ADMISSION Free INFO str.sg/JCpA; str.sg/JCpd

ESPLANADE

A TAPESTRY OF SACRED MUSIC

The Esplanade's annual festival of sacred music returns with a diverse slate of performances and workshops.

These range from Taoist Ceremonial Arts, featuring music and Taoist martial arts, to A Feather On The Breath Of God, where the music of German mystic Hildegard von Bingen will be performed by a Turkish ney flute player, who will appear virtually, and a Singapore ensemble.

At the Esplanade Concourse, visitors can also listen to chants from the Thai Buddhist, Mahayana Buddhist and Hindu Vedic traditions, as well as a Quranic recitation.

Over at the Jendela (Visual Arts Space), Albert and Steven Tay, the fourth-generation owners of giant joss stick-maker Tay Guan Heng, will handcraft a dragon motif on a 1.8m-tall joss stick.

WHERE Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive; Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT Esplanade WHEN Till Sunday ADMISSION Free; registration required for some events. Some are fully booked, but limited single seats will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis INFO esplanade.com/tapestry