Friyay! ​What to do

THE SUBSTATION

MIGRANT WORKERS COMMUNITY MUSEUM

In this Substation exhibition put together by migrant workers, suitcases and backpacks line up in a row. Hung on the walls are high-visibility jackets, helmets and safety signs.

At the end of the hall sits a dormitory bunk bed, covered in laundry and with food and possessions stacked underneath it.

Printed on pillars are the words "dirty", "difficult" and "dangerous" - adjectives typically associated with migrant labour in Singapore.

Curated by Rubel Fazely, Yulia Endang, May Thu Zin, Nina Rotelo, Yu Ming and Zhou Zhi Wei, the exhibition asks what it means to create a place for those whose places of origin lie elsewhere and whose places in Singapore are transient.

Those behind it will hold a community discussion at The Substation Theatre on Sunday.

The programme is part of SeptFest, The Substation's final festival before it vacates its historic Armenian Street premises in July for renovations and closes for good.

WHERE The Substation, 45 Armenian Street MRT City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN Till Sunday, noon to 8pm; discussion on Sunday, 12.30 to 1.30pm ADMISSION Free, limited places for discussion by registration INFO www.substation.org/septfest2021

MOBILE LITERARY FESTIVAL

THE BOTTLED CITY

The fourth edition of The Arts House's annual literary festival Textures will be a mobile one, as its Bottled City installation will move from the Civic District to the heartland neighbourhoods of Jurong, Yishun and Toa Payoh.

Its works reimagine Singaporean stories writ small - from Ashley Yeo's intricate paper-cut sculptures inspired by the twin protagonists of Neon Yang's 2017 Tensorate novellas, to a tiny cake shop designed by Kin's Miniatures, based on Yeoh Jo-Ann's Epigram Books Fiction Prize-winning novel Impractical Uses Of Cake (2019).

There is also the public beta launch of A Red Sky At Dawn, an online interactive story by graphic novelist Troy Chin, set in 1941 Singapore. A body is found at the former courthouse - now The Arts House - and the player, a novice detective, must interrogate five witnesses who may be the culprit.

WHERE The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane (till Sunday); Safra Jurong, 333 Boon Lay Way (Tuesday to April 4); Yishun Avenue 3 between Blocks 765 and 766 (April 6 to 11); Safra Toa Payoh, 293 Toa Payoh Lorong 6 (April 13 to 18); final venue to be confirmed WHEN Till April 25, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 9.30pm; Sundays, noon to 8pm ADMISSION Free INFO www.theartshouse.sg

DECK'S EXHIBITION

UNDESCRIBED #6

Six emerging artists in their 20s present their works at the final exhibition in photography centre Deck's shipping container space, before it is demolished to make way for a permanent building in Prinsep Street by the end of next year.

Among the six artists are Crystal Sim, who works with photography, video and textiles to depict mental struggles and distress; and Amelia Yuliana, who explores religion and Islam in her works.

The six, who are mentored by artist Robert Zhao, will also be giving talks. A guided tour is available next Saturday.

WHERE Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT Rochor WHEN Till April 3, Mondays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 5pm. Artist talks at Deck tomorrow, 3 to 5pm; guided tour next Saturday, 1 to 4pm ADMISSION Free, talks and tour registration from Peatix INFO deck.sg/event/undescribed-6