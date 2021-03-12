Friyay!: What to do

SINGAPORE THROUGH NEW EYES

ARTS IN YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD

Denizens of Pasir Ris can look forward to 10 online and physical events in this arts programme held twice a year by the National Arts Council.

The event spotlights different Singapore neighbourhoods each time.

Highlights include The Puppeteer Prepares by The Finger Players, featuring a puppetry film on Facebook as well as an exhibition at Pasir Ris Public Library; Kotak Foto by 3Pumpkins, where you can see Pasir Ris through a pinhole camera in a roving truck; and visual arts walking trail The Story Of A Place Is In Its Name, with works by artists such as Jamie Teo and Divaagar.

WHERE Online; various locations in Pasir Ris MRT Pasir Ris WHEN Till March 28 ADMISSION Free INFO artsforall.gov.sg/AYN

MUSIC RECITAL

ENDEARING STRINGS

Ding Yi Music Company's huqin virtuosos Chin Yen Choong and Fred Chan will show off the versatility of the Chinese bowed string instrument with compositions such as Ditty Of Henan, The Billowing To The Sand and Cantonese Medley.

They will play different fiddles from the huqin family, such as the erhu, yehu and zhonghu.

WHERE Esplanade Recital Studio, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT Esplanade WHEN Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION $28 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO esplanade.com/events/2021/endearing-strings

ONLINE REFLECTION

SEIZE THE DAY: A CELEBRATION OF YENG PWAY NGON

Writers, translators and publishers will reflect on the life and legacy of the late Cultural Medallion recipient Yeng Pway Ngon in this live online event.

The Chinese-language writer, who died in January, wrote more than 20 books, including Singapore Literature Prize-winning titles Unrest (2002), Trivialities About Me And Myself (2006) and Art Studio (2011).

This event is presented by the Singapore Book Council and City Book Room.

WHERE Singapore Book Council's Facebook page WHEN Tomorrow, 10am to noon ADMISSION Free INFO fb.com/events/475843030099605