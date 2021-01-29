Friyay!: What to do

THAIPUSAM

VEL VEL: A SONIC WALK

Trace the Thaipusam pilgrimage route virtually with this app featuring sights and sounds from Little India, Selegie and Fort Canning.

The digital experience comes with audio recordings and archival photos of the Hindu festival, as well as five short monologues by theatre collective Brown Voices.

Thaipusam, which took place yesterday, honours Lord Murugan, the Hindu god of war.

WHERE: Online WHEN: Till Jan 18 next year ADMISSION: Free INFO: theartshouse.sg/whats-on-details/online/vel-vel-a-sonic-walk

A CAPPELLA OPERA

PANIC LOVE

This 20-minute music video, set in the time of Covid-19, fuses poetry, a cappella and opera.

It revolves around Mariam (Wong Yong En, in red), a social distancing enforcement officer who fines people who do not wear masks or keep a metre apart from one another. Ironically, the same rules prevent her from seeing her dying mother (Ng Jingyun) in a nursing home.

Panic Love, which is sung in rhyming couplets, examines our unquestioning acceptance of rules. It is directed by veteran actor Nora Samosir, with libretto by poet Felix Cheong and music by composer Chen Zhangyi.

The screening is followed by a chat on Zoom with the creative team.

WHERE: facebook.com/felixcheongauthor WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: bit.ly/39nQTE5

SINGAPORE ART WEEK

RESITUATING HOME(MAKING): HYPER-MATERIAL DOMESTICITY

Vibrator art, a cake sculpture and a floral installation are some of the highlights of this Singapore Art Week exhibition, which shines the spotlight on four young artists.

Visitors can check out paintings, sculptures, new media and installation art by Amirah Raudhah, Dipali Gupta, Fatima Bano and Masuri Mazlan.

They can also partake in three artist-led workshops that focus on cake decoration, natural dyes and flower arrangement.

The show is organised by non-profit art initiative Tekad Kolektif.

WHERE: 65 Aliwal Street WHEN: Till tomorrow, noon to 8pm ADMISSION: Free. Workshops are free with registration INFO: www.tekadkolektif.org. For more Singapore Art Week events, go to artweek.sg