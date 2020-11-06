Friyay!: What to do

SCULPTURE SHOW

NAVIGATING ENTROPY

Gajah Gallery's latest exhibition spotlights sculptural works by prominent artists such as Singapore's Kumari Nahappan and Jason Lim, and Indonesia-based Ashley Bickerton and Yunizar.

The 11 artists had partnered with the Yogyakarta Art Lab in Indonesia to experiment and push the boundaries of their practice.

WHERE Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT Outram Park WHEN Till Nov 29, 11am to 7pm (weekdays), noon to 6pm (weekends and public holidays) ADMISSION Free INFO facebook.com/gajahgallery

WATCH A FILM OPERA

IDOMENEO REFRACTED

The Opera People's film adaptation of Mozart's early opera Idomeneo unfolds in an empty theatre where five spirits are drawn to a ghost light. They relive the story of Idomeneo, which Mozart originally based on the Homeric tale of King Idomeneo of Crete.

Shot at Wild Rice's theatre in Funan mall, the film opera features Jonathan Charles Tay, Felicia Teo Kaixin, Joyce Lee Tung, Teng Xiang Ting and Leslie Tay, who are accompanied by Beatrice Lin on the piano. It is directed by Edith Podesta with music direction by Lien Boon Hua.

WHERE Sistic Live WHEN Till Nov 30 ADMISSION From $15 INFO str.sg/Ju9Z

GILLMAN BARRACKS

ART AFTER DARK: ABOVE & BEYOND

Check out exhibitions, talks, tours and more at arts enclave Gillman Barracks over two weekends.

A range of panel discussions - all of which will be streamed online - will delve into topics such as art collecting and the relationship between art and technology.

Galleries have also mounted new exhibitions. At Fost Gallery, Kray Chen's solo show Hot Temple presents itself as a scene at a Teochew street-opera tent.

Yeo Workshop, meanwhile, is showing Mike HJ Chang's Calendar Of Dilation, featuring painting, sculptures and video works which explore the way time is warped by prolonged isolation.

NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore is also screening several films by Vietnam-born film-maker Trinh T. Minh-ha.

WHERE Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road or online at facebook.com/gillman.barracks MRT Labrador Park WHEN Till Nov 15 ADMISSION Free INFO str.sg/Ju9k