Friyay! What to do

THEATRE

RECALLING MOTHER: HER LINES, MY LINES

Theatremakers Claire Wong and Noorlinah Mohamed explore the intricacies of mother-daughter relationships in this work by Checkpoint Theatre.

Since 2006, Recalling Mother has been revised and restaged multiple times in countries such as Singapore, Australia and the United States.

In this latest version - a commission by the Esplanade for The Studios 2022 - Wong and Noorlinah, both in their 50s, will explore topics of ageing and care.

WHERE Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT Esplanade

WHEN Sept 15 and 16, 8pm; Sept 17 and 18, 3 and 8pm

ADMISSION $38 (excluding booking fee)

INFO str.sg/wzUU

THEATRE

STOMP

Percussion group Stomp is coming to town again.

Founded in Britain in 1991, the celebrated physical theatre act is known for using everyday objects, such as garbage cans and brooms, as instruments. The result is a wordless mix of comedy, music and dance.

Stomp last performed in Singapore in 2013 at Marina Bay Sands.

WHERE Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT Esplanade

WHEN Friday, 8pm; Saturday, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 7pm

ADMISSION Tickets from $68 (excluding booking fee). For ages six and above

INFO str.sg/wzUJ

ART MARKET

ARTCADE

Head down to this artist-run art market and convention for works by about 150 Asian creatives. Among them are the goth-and anime-inspired Singapore artist Sarah Thursday and Malaysian watercolour artist Kazel Lim.

Another exhibitor to look out for is the indie publishing collective Atelier Arcadia, which will present books by up-and-coming Singapore writers.

Artcade adviser Cheryl Teh said in a statement: "We wanted to make Artcade a space that would bridge the gap between independent artists, fan art communities, writers and crafters. These groups often exist in their own silos, and we wanted to make sure there was a welcoming, affordable space for people to sell their work."

WHERE Multi-Purpose Hall, Level 7 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

MRT Tanjong Pagar/Downtown

WHEN Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO artcade.carrd.co