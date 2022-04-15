Friyay!: What to do

ART BOOK COLLECTION

SINGAPORE ART BOOK LIBRARY

This library collects for-public-browsing art books that might not otherwise find their way into institutional collections, on local and international issues ranging from gender inequality to political activism.

The library, which exists virtually, also appears in various physical spaces across the year, including in a pop-up from today, ahead of the annual Singapore Art Book Fair.

WHERE 02-11, 81 Tagore Lane

MRT Lentor

WHEN Today to May 4, noon to 8pm, closed on Thursdays

ADMISSION Free

INFO singaporeartbookfair.org/ LIBRARY

ART EXHIBITION

KELLY LIMERICK: UNBECOMING

This is not your granny's crochet. In this Cuturi Gallery exhibition, Singaporean textile artist Kelly Limerick chronicles the torching of five vessels she had meticulously crocheted.

Limerick, who is 31 this year, has done projects with Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay and OH! Open House, but this is her first solo gallery presentation.

Besides the works that emerge from her torching, the show also features a video installation documenting the process and a series of photographs memorialising the vessels as they once were, created with Singaporean photographer Clarence Aw and Berlin-based film director Joy Song.

On April 23 and 24, Limerick will be doing live performances titled Please Cross Beyond This Line, in which she crochets a carpet that connects the five melted artworks.

WHERE Cuturi Gallery, 61 Aliwal Street

MRT Nicoll Highway/Bugis

WHEN April 23 to May 8, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 6pm. Live artist performances on April 23 and 24 at 12.30, 2.30 and 4.30pm ADMISSION Free

INFO www.cuturigallery.com.

FUNGI-INSPIRED SHOW

REFUSE

Do not miss the last weekend of this fungi-inspired exhibition at the Singapore Art Museum's Tanjong Pagar Distripark venue.

In the echoing hall of the former industrial space, fungi fill glass vessels and festoon musical instruments as their bio-rhythms - data from their carbon dioxide emissions - are captured and converted into sounds and flashing lights.

From the light projections which draw their rhythms from the decomposition of a film reel, to the background music based on fungal data, the entire exhibition is a mycelial marvel that invites deeper thought into the nature of ecosystems and interconnection.

The show by home-grown art band The Observatory, which turn 20 this year, was conceived with the help of mycological design studio Bewilder.

The motley band of collaborators includes Chen Sai Hua Kuan (scenography installation), Ujikaji Records (archive arrangement), Yeo Siew Hua (moving image), guest curator Tang Fu Kuen and, of course, fungi.

WHERE SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

MRT Tanjong Pagar

WHEN Till Sunday, 10am to 7pm daily

ADMISSION Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, $10 museum entry for others

INFO singaporeartmuseum.sg/sam-at-tpd