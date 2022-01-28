Friyay!: What to do

Alvin Ong, an artist in his mid-30s, is already gaining what people in the art world refer to as "traction".
With his latest solo show, Binge Watch, at Yavuz Gallery in Gillman Barracks, he establishes himself as someone to watch.
