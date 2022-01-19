French artist's giant 'instant noodles' inflatable sculpture to go on display at Marina Bay

That Lancelin thinks on a monumental scale is not surprising. The 46-year-old was formerly an architect used to thinking on an urban scale.

He envisioned the sculpture to be "lived in", he says. "It has been scaled to the human body."

Remember your dreams is made of polyester fabric commonly used in making canopies. It was inspired by the arches seen in classical architecture. As with most of Lancelin's work, it was created using a 3D modelling software.

Viewers are encouraged to enter the installation through arched portals and be inspired by the forms, colour, light and connections to the site from inside and out.

The artist wants the public to create their own experiences, but he also believes he is sharing a bit of himself through the work. "I want to bring people into my mind, my dreams."

Most of Lancelin's early work first existed online. He got his big break on social media.

He had been working as an architect for 15 years when he started to design imaginary architecture using architectural rendering software.

"It is very hard for young architects to get work because clients always want to know what you have built first," he says.

As his imaginary architecture became more conceptual and sculptural, he began posting images on social media. In 2017, Instagram chose to feature one of his works on its official page. That post has since got more than a million likes.

This led to Lancelin suddenly developing a new following on Instagram. Today, his account @town.and.concrete has more than 135,000 followers.

He also created work for digital environments meant to be experienced with virtual reality devices.

"We don't know if it is real or not," he says of his affinity with virtual art.

"My work exists on the line between the virtual and the reality."