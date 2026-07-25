Theatre review
Fragments Of Tuah pretty to look at, but patchy narrative fails to engage beyond Malaysian shores
- Fragments Of Tuah is a visually beautiful Malaysian play exploring the legendary warrior Hang Tuah through multiple stories and multimedia projections.
- The script is uneven and overloaded with facts, lacking a strong theatrical narrative and failing to fully engage beyond Malaysian audiences.
- Performer Faiq Syazwan Kuhiri struggles with stage presence, though his singing moments are heartfelt and impactful.
AI generated
Mark Teh & Five Arts Centre
Esplanade Theatre Studio
July 24, 8pm
This Malaysian production which kicks off the Esplanade’s Studios season comes wreathed in laurels – five awards at the Boh Cameronian Arts Awards, including Production Of The Year, in May.