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Performer Faiq Syazwan Kuhiri stars in Fragments Of Tuah which kicks off the Esplanade’s Studios season.

Mark Teh & Five Arts Centre

Esplanade Theatre Studio

July 24, 8pm

This Malaysian production which kicks off the Esplanade’s Studios season comes wreathed in laurels – five awards at the Boh Cameronian Arts Awards, including Production Of The Year, in May.