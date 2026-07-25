Straitstimes.com header logo

Theatre review

Fragments Of Tuah pretty to look at, but patchy narrative fails to engage beyond Malaysian shores

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Performer Faiq Syazwan Kuhiri stars in Fragments Of Tuah which kicks off the Esplanade’s Studios season.

Performer Faiq Syazwan Kuhiri stars in Fragments Of Tuah which kicks off the Esplanade’s Studios season.

PHOTO: PAM LIM

avatar-alt

Ong Sor Fern

  • Fragments Of Tuah is a visually beautiful Malaysian play exploring the legendary warrior Hang Tuah through multiple stories and multimedia projections.
  • The script is uneven and overloaded with facts, lacking a strong theatrical narrative and failing to fully engage beyond Malaysian audiences.
  • Performer Faiq Syazwan Kuhiri struggles with stage presence, though his singing moments are heartfelt and impactful.

AI generated

Mark Teh & Five Arts Centre
Esplanade Theatre Studio 
July 24, 8pm

This Malaysian production which kicks off the Esplanade’s Studios season comes wreathed in laurels – five awards at the Boh Cameronian Arts Awards, including Production Of The Year, in May.

See more on

Theatre review

Esplanade

Theatre/plays

Malaysia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.