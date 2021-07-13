Four Sifa shows affected by Covid-19 phase 2 heightened alert to be staged live in August

SINGAPORE - The show will go on after all for four Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) works that had to be postponed or curtailed due to phase two (heightened alert). The festival took place from May 14 to 30.

They will be staged live in August, due to the easing of restrictions.

The Rhythm Of Us, a landmark three-part collaboration between the Singapore Dance Theatre and Singapore Symphony Orchestra, previously had to go online.

It will now be staged on Aug 7 and 8 at the Esplanade Theatre, with pre-event testing required for audiences.

Immersive show A Thousand Ways Part III: An Assembly, the final instalment of American theatre-makers 600 Highwaymen's trilogy, will take place from Aug 5 to 6 at Sota (School of the Arts) Drama Theatre.

The Invisible Opera by Australian performer Sophia Brous will have its world premiere on the steps of Funan Mall from Aug 6 to 8, with immersive sound design, electro-acoustic orchestration and vocal performance beamed live from Berlin.

Family-friendly non-verbal programme play+Ground: Closer Apart will be staged from Aug 6 to 8 at The Artground Whitebox in Goodman Arts Centre. The play by home-grown company My SuperFuture Theatrical Productions is about a father raising his daughter in post-apocalyptic conditions.

Tickets are now on sale at sifa.sg, with prices starting from $30. The Invisible Opera is free with registration.