Fort Canning Heritage Gallery, Harmony Walk, Malay Heritage Centre’s final concert

Fort Canning Centre has been a heritage building in search of a purpose ever since the ill-conceived Singapore Pinacotheque de Paris, a private museum, closed after barely a year of operation in 2016.

Its latest incarnation as home to the Fort Canning Heritage Gallery seems like a no-brainer after the building played host to the successful Bicentennial Experience in 2019. After all, Fort Canning Park’s historical significance as the site of human habitation dating back to the 14th century has been proven by numerous archaeological digs and written records over the years.