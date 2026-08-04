SINGAPORE – Singaporean poet Yeow Kai Chai, who headed four editions of the Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) from 2015 to 2018, will return to helm the milestone 30th edition of SWF in 2027.

Yeow will take over from the incumbent festival director Yong Shu Hoong, who is delivering his third and final edition of SWF themed Hidden In Plain Sight, which will take place from November 13 to 22. ST has reached out to festival organiser Arts House Group (AHG) for more details on the 2027 festival dates.

Yeow told The Straits Times of his plans for the festival: “In this milestone edition, we will explore nuanced connections between languages, genres, art forms and communities, to remind us how the world is inextricably linked.”

In an August 4 statement, he said: “Returning to SWF feels both familiar and exciting. In my roles as attendee, participant and organiser over the decades, I am glad to see how much the Festival has grown, and how it continues to spark unexpected conversations across languages, generations and art forms. As we mark its 30th edition, I hope to honour everything the Festival has achieved while creating space for new voices and new ways of experiencing literature.”

Yeow is the author of three poetry collections, including One To The Dark Tower Comes (2020) – a dense poetic tour de force about grief, self-discovery and the limits of language – which won the Singapore Literature Prize for English poetry in 2022. He spent 15 years as a journalist with Singapore Press Holdings, including stints as Straits Times Life deputy editor and My Paper editor.

As festival director, Yeow led four editions of SWF themed Island Of Dreams (2015), sayang (a Malay term expressing endearment, 2016), aram (a Tamil word meaning goodness, 2017) and jie (a Chinese word meaning world, 2018).

In the press statement, AHG also said that the National Arts Council – which commissions the festival – will implement a Festival Leadership Development Programme “to strengthen the pipeline of literary leadership for the sector”.

Founded in 1986, SWF started as part of the Singapore Festival of Arts and is one of the few multilingual festivals in the world. Former SWF directors have all been poets – Paul Tan (2011 to 2014), Yeow (2015 to 2018), Pooja Nansi (2019 to 2023) and Yong (2024 to 2026).