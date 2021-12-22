For Singapore's theatre companies, the dreaded Covid-19 positive test

Actress Pam Oei's one-woman show, Faghag, was cancelled after she announced a positive test result on Nov 2. PHOTO: WILD RICE
Senior Culture Correspondent
Updated
Published
December 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Theatre companies are buying up Betadine throat spray.

Wild Rice's founder and artistic director Ivan Heng says he went to every pharmacy he could to hunt down bottles in an attempt to protect cast and crew from the Covid-19 virus.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.