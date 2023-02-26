Singapore Biennale: Follow the sounds for art at the Southern Islands

SINGAPORE – For adventurous art seekers planning to ditch the mainland and ride the ferry to catch the final weeks of Natasha on the Southern Islands, let serendipity – and your surroundings – be your guide.

Artworks for the Singapore Biennale are dispersed over eight locations on St John’s Island and Lazarus Island, and are easily located by following the coastline where the ferry docks at either jetty.

The works range from collective Nina bell F’.s miniature Fermentation House that dot the islands to Singaporean artist Zarina Muhammad’s three-part installation overlooking the swimming lagoon on St John’s.

Last Saturday, Natasha On The Islands delivered a day of programmes including artist talks, gamelan performances and storytelling sessions on the two connected islands.

But many visitors – especially in the morning, where programming was lighter – found their way to the art through their senses.

Singapore-based software engineer Himanshu, 34, who brought his family from India to visit the Southern Islands, was lured to Zarina’s Moving Earth, Crossing Water, Eating Soil. Striking angklung-like tones were generated by the constant breeze that sifted through the work’s wind instruments that morning.

He says: “It feels very welcoming and unexpected. Even when we could not see the work, we followed the sound.”

Zarina’s mixed-media installation is the highlight of the artworks. Materials such as animal cutouts and divination cards are arranged in a shrine-like composition under a pavillion. Responding to the site, her work invites islandgoers to notice the landscape and recall its histories.

One divination card, The Pragmatic Prayer represented by The Cat, reads: “Locate all the jetties on this island. One of them is said to be built on and with corals. One of them was used as a passageway for the dead who could not be buried on the island.”

It is not just the cerebral but also the sensorial that Zarina seeks to engage. The 41-year-old artist told The Straits Times: “Creating work on the island offers that space where we can drop into our bodies. We can feel the itch, the discomfort, the breeze, the joy and the horror of being in an outdoor space and not an air-conditioned space.”

Kancil Mengadap Beringin (The Mousedeer Comes Before The Banyan Tree) by Malaysian artist Shooshie Sulaiman, 50, was unveiled in its entirety on Saturday at Lazarus Island. First displayed at the Malay Heritage Centre in 2019, the work has been relocated while the centre is being revamped. Talks are ongoing for it to be permanently housed on Lazarus.

A young visitor of about eight, who spotted the 99 animal cement sculptures from the adjacent Lazarus Island Beach, ran towards the work declaring to her mother in Mandarin: “These are sheep.”

Had she read the accompanying text, she would have learnt that the creatures were mousedeer – the witty animal from Malay fables. They are crowded around a banyan tree which, in Malay cosmology, marks the liminal space between the spiritual and the human.