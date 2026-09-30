Flamenco meets contemporary dance in Flamenco Sin Fronteras’ new show

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SINGAPORE – Flamenco is often associated with the click of heels, the sweep of a flouncy skirt and the strumming of guitars.

But Spanish choreographer and director Antonio Vargas, 86, is tackling themes including artificial intelligence, climate change and mobile phone obsession for his new flamenco work .

Tierra Rota, Alma Viva (Broken Earth, Living Soul) is part of FlamencAsian 2026, a double bill at the Esplanade Theatre Studio on Oct 3 and 4, organised by his Singapore company, Flamenco Sin Fronteras.

The other half of the programme is equally genre-busting.

Fragmentos de Manana (Fragments Of Tomorrow) brings together artists, dancers and musicians from Singapore, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand, alongside invited artists from Spain. The work features individual performance fragments responding to AI, environmental uncertainty, shifting identity and the search for human connection.

His themes and multinational cast are not what people might expect from flamenco, a folk dance form originating in Andalusia that has become synonymous with Spanish culture. But Vargas says flamenco should adapt and take on contemporary themes and issues.

“The world is changing. People are changing. Values are changing. Communications are changing,” he adds.

He worries about the impact of such changes. He says: “You’re sitting at the table having dinner with friends, and they’re all looking at the cellphone. What kind of dinner is that without the conversation going?

“And the use of the AI, it is becoming a serious situation.”

In Tierra Rota, Alma Viva, Vargas brings flamenco dancers together with contemporary dancers, giving his performers a different physical vocabulary and new ways to explore movement, body language and expression.

Vargas first came here in 2005 for a workshop and stayed after meeting and marrying Singaporean dancer Daphne Huang. The couple co-founded Flamenco Sin Fronteras, with Huang as director and producer and Vargas as artistic director.

On the flamenco scene over two decades, Vargas says: “It started with 10 pupils, then 20, 30, 60, 80.”

Now, there are more schools and more people travelling to festivals in Spain to study flamenco, alongside greater interaction between artists across Asia. That regional exchange is central to Fragmentos de Manana.

“We’ve decided to invite other members of other schools in Thailand and Taiwan to show that we are also interested in including not only just Spanish people, but also Asian people in our shows, so they can share with us the experience . Also, it’s sort of making new friends,” he says.

“I think it’s important to connect with other flamenco elements in other places of the world.”

Besides Asian dancers, the show will also feature artists from Sevilla, the birthplace of flamenco.

Dancer Macarena Lopez and a guitarist from Sevilla are here under the auspices of Turespana (TourSpain), Sevilla City Office – Turismo de Sevilla and the Embassy of Spain in Singapore.

The exchange is also eye-opening for Singaporean dancers, he says. “It’ll be very educational for our own group to see how these other people from other places have developed their art form. We haven’t finished learning yet.”

A contemporary flamenco dance scene from the upcoming show. PHOTO: FLAMENCO SIN FRONTERAS

While he is open to experimentation, as he believes flamenco must continue to evolve, he has his limits. “Once you go outside the range, it becomes another form,” he says.

The animated artist, whose hands dance as he speaks, is still passionate about the dance form he has dedicated more than six decades of his life to perfecting. Performing the flamenco, he says: “It’s a liberating feeling. You release the tension, you release the frustration and you feel confident.”

Book it/FlamencAsian 2026

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Oct 3, 8pm (Tierra Rota, Alma Viva); Oct 4, 3pm (Tierra Rota, Alma Viva) and 7.30pm (Fragmentos de Manana)

Admission: $38 to $58 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) and Esplanade (esplanade.com)