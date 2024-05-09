Five Singapore shows, from Wild Rice to circus acts, head for Edinburgh Fringe

SINGAPORE – A contingent of Singapore theatremakers, circus performers and a stand-up comedian will travel to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, hailed as the world’s largest performing arts festival, in August.

These five home-grown acts hope to make their mark at the 77-year-old festival, which has been the launchpad for shows like the latest hit Netflix black comedy miniseries Baby Reindeer (2024) by Richard Gadd and comedy-drama series Fleabag (2016 to 2019) by Golden Globe-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.