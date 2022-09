Singapore Ballet

Esplanade Theatre

Last Sunday (Sept 18), 1pm

For many ballet students and aficionados, the strains of Léo Delibes’ exuberant music for Coppélia would undoubtedly set feet tapping. A ballet from the late Romantic period, characterised by mid-calf-length skirts and a preoccupation with magic, Coppélia is a well-loved staple.