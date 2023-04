SINGAPORE - Aspiring authors dream of debuting with a seven-book deal, but fantasy author Samantha Shannon knows the price of such early success.

The London-born author was a student at St. Anne’s College in Oxford in 2011 when she was signed by Bloomsbury Publishing for her debut fantasy The Bone Season (2013) and its six sequels. News outlets began calling the then 20-year-old “the next JK Rowling”.