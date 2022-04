SINGAPORE - Canadian author Emily St John Mandel's post-apocalyptic pandemic novel Station Eleven, which was published in 2014 and found renewed fame amid the Covid-19 outbreak, has a Singapore connection that most are not aware of.

It was inspired by a 2009 Daily Mail article about a ghost fleet of ships about 80km east of Singapore's harbour, left adrift by the recession. At night, the blaze of their lights was visible from fishing villages along Malaysia's coast.