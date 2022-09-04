Ex-schoolteacher's debut novel offers slice of local life

1 FICTION

WE DO NOT MAKE LOVE HERE

By Nisha Mehraj

Epigram Books/ Paperback/248 pages/$26.90/ Epigram Bookshop

Three years ago, Nisha Mehraj made a bold decision - she quit her day job as a secondary school teacher to focus on writing.

Her efforts paid off when her manuscript for a novel was shortlisted for the 2022 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

We Do Not Make Love Here, a family saga told from the perspectives of four ordinary Indian Singaporeans, is now published.

"It's a kind of validation," says the delighted 37-year-old, now a private tutor.

The Epigram Books Fiction Prize is an award for unpublished English novels. The 2022 winner - Malaysian Karina Robles Bahrin - won $25,000, while the other finalists, including Nisha, received $5,000. The prize is a cash advance against future royalties.

One of the judges, Intercultural Theatre Institute co-founder T. Sasitharan, hailed Nisha's novel as "a tightly focused story with an intense spotlight on the deep subjectivities of seemingly everyday ordinary people... found throughout is a strong, visceral presence of women - as daughters, wives, mothers, girlfriends and workers - which serves to knit the story together".

The other judges were Shirley Chew, a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) professor; Amir Muhammad, founder of publisher Buku Fixi in Malaysia; the Association of Women for Action and Research then-president Margaret Thomas; and Epigram Books publisher Edmund Wee.

Nisha, an only child, grew up in a Housing Board flat in the Bedok Reservoir area. She was raised by her single mother - now a senior payroll officer at the Ministry of Finance - and her grandmother, who used to be a mee goreng hawker.

In polytechnic, she studied film before heading to NTU to pursue English literature and creative writing.

Her few publishing successes - a short story, Chai, in the Mascara Literary Review; and We Do Not Make Love Here, her debut novel - came amid numerous rejections. The rejection letter for one of her short stories, however, had some helpful feedback.

"One of the publishers wrote back and said, 'Are you sure you are done with the characters?' That made me think - actually, I'm not really done with them. I always shut them up."

She ended up writing We Do Not Make Love Here, which delves into the lives of the unhappily-married couple Chandru and Meera, their son Siddharth and their neighbour's granddaughter Malli.

The manuscript Nisha sent Epigram was her 10th draft. "I didn't really have a plot. I listened to the four characters talk to me. I wanted to mute the situation and make them larger than the situation itself," says Nisha, a self-described method writer. "If I am writing about Meera or Malli, I can do only them that day. When I get into their psyche, I'm thinking like them, I'm acting like them."

Nisha - who admires writers such as Arundhati Roy, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Alfian Sa'at, Balli Kaur Jaswal and Haresh Sharma - says writing was a rather lonely enterprise.

"I always felt like if you want to be a writer, you need to be part of a circle, you need contacts, you need to be from somewhere, know someone. I was not part of anything."

Asked how to better cultivate students' interest in literature, the former secondary school English literature teacher suggests that schools might do well to focus less on grades - although this is "easier said than done".

She notes that many secondary school students who plan to go to junior college avoid narrative and personal recount essays - going instead for argumentative or discursive ones because they think those would be more practical and useful.

"I feel it is an achievement if my 'C' or 'B' student goes on to take literature because he or she loves it so much. Instead of an 'A' student not wanting to do it because he or she thinks it is risky. A lot of students don't take literature because they think it's a gamble. They want a formula to get an 'A'. Sometimes, teachers promise them that there is a formula, basically 'follow my answer'.

"More than educating the students, teachers have to be educated. Teachers have to have the passion re-ignited in them."

2 DRAMA

POTONG: TO CARE/CUT

By Johnny Jon Jon

Ethos Books/ Paperback/ 188 pages/$14/ ethosbooks.com.sg

This book contains the scripts for Hawa (2015) and Potong (2018), two plays by acclaimed playwright Johnny Jon Jon.

In Hawa, a new Muslim convert finds herself overseeing funeral arrangements for a "friend" who is in fact her lover.

Meanwhile, Potong features a young man, Adam, who reckons with two rites of passage - national service and circumcision.

3 FICTION

A FLUTTER IN THE COLONY

By Sandeep Ray

Penguin Random House South-east Asia/Paperback/ 296 pages/ $31.99/Books Kinokuniya

A Flutter In The Colony, historian Sandeep Ray's debut novel, was first published by HarperCollins India in 2019.

The story begins in 1956, when the Senguptas leave Calcutta for Malaya and start a new life on the edge of a British rubber plantation.

4 NON-FICTION

AESTHETICS ASIDE?: OBSERVATIONS ON DESIGN IN THE EVERYDAY

By Justin Zhuang

In Plain Words/ Paperback/234 pages/$32.50/ Basheer Graphic Books

This breezy collection of essays touches on topics such as subway signage, playground design and the cheap stackable plastic chairs (also known as monobloc chairs) which are ubiquitous in Singapore.

Author Justin Zhuang urges readers to look at design more closely. "Not just that it can be beautiful, good for business and even empower people, but also how design is bad, excludes and even kills. Whatever the impact, design cannot - and should not - be set aside."

Zhuang, who writes about design, is the co-founder of In Plain Words, a writing studio and publishing imprint based in Singapore.

5 POETRY

OF THE FLORIDS

By Shawn Hoo

Diode Editions/ Paperback/48 pages/$19.50/ Epigram Bookshop

What does it mean to be "of the florids"? A narrator ventures a litany of examples: "the long takes of the cinematic forest/ Walcott's long ant lines shouldering sugar/ dioramic imaginations: Bosch, Haw Par Villa/ a tuft of bird's nest fern cable-tied on a rusty shack/ shafts of light through Gaudi or People's Park Complex/ bodily onomatopoeia: snapping fingers of rain". This chapbook, filled with allusions to natural history and urban geographies in South-east Asia, is a lush and ambitious debut. Shawn Hoo is a name to watch.

6 NON-FICTION

ONCE UPON A PLACE: 8 SINGAPOREAN MEMOIRS

By Koh Gek Ling Emily, Lee Tzu Pheng, Lee Seow Ser, Ng Sok Huang Charlene, Oon Sim Sim, Seah Hui Wen, Christine Tee and Yeo Hock Yew

Helang Books/Paperback/128 pages/$18/Wardah Books and Maya Gallery

Eight people from different walks of life reflect on places past and present in Singapore. Their memoirs range from The House Of Possibilities, where poet Lee Tzu Pheng writes about the colonial-style Wilkinson Road bungalow she grew up in; to The Carpenter's Shophouse, in which Ng Sok Huang Charlene reflects on her father's furniture store in Aljunied. The anthology will be launched at 4pm on Saturday at The Pod on Level 16 of the National Library, and available in-store after that.

7 FICTION

LETTERS TO SINGAPORE

By Kelly Kaur

Stonehouse Publishing/Paperback/ 300 pages/$27.95/Books Kinokuniya

This novel consists of letters exchanged between Simran, a young woman studying at the University of Calgary in Canada, and her mother, sister and friends back home in Singapore.

Their epistolary exchanges stretch from the mid-1980s - after Simran escapes from an arranged marriage and arrives in Canada - to the late 1990s, when the once-foreign country now feels like home.

8 FICTION

THE LOST CHILDREN OF GLOAM'S END

By Clementine Darling

Lorgnette Publishing/Paperback/ 284 pages/$15.95 (black and white) or $27.95 (colour)/umamibabydolls.com

"There was once a girl named Josie. She was small and very pale, with dark, round eyes, and black hair cut in a curling bob about her ears.

"Josie lived in a very old house at the edge of a wood. It wasn't a very nice house, nor was it a very nice wood, but Josie didn't have much choice because it was the best her father could do."

So begins this tale by doll artist Janice Yong, writing under the name Clementine Darling.

Things get curiouser when Josie is forced to stay at Bramstone Hall down the road and drawn into the lost world of children who went missing more than a century ago.

Yong has also included original art and antique photographs in the pages of the book.