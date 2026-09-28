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Eugene Tan to give up NGS roles to focus on SAM; former SSO chief executive Chng Hak Peng to be NGS CEO

Eugene Tan (left) will focus on his roles at the Singapore Art Museum come 2027. Chng Hak-Peng (right) will be NGS’ new chief executive from Jan 1, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Eugene Tan, who currently wears four hats as chief executive and director of both the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) and Singapore Art Museum (SAM), will relinquish his roles in NGS and focus on SAM come 2027.

A joint statement by NGS and SAM on Sept 28 announced the leadership change, citing a new phase for the two museums best served by “dedicated leadership”.

Chng Hak-Peng, who was chief executive of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra until he stepped down in 2022, will take over as chief executive officer of NGS from Jan 1, 2027. The Straits Times has asked who, if anyone, will succeed Tan as NGS director.

Tan, meanwhile, will focus his efforts on leading SAM as its chief executive officer and director from 2027.

The statement said: “The appointment reflects the continued development of both institutions as they enter a new phase of growth, setting higher ambitions, and developing new strategies for the future.

“At the same time, both museums are natural partners, and even as they take on separate leaderships, they will continue to collaborate closely, synergise efforts and share resources, as they have in the past, to strengthen the visual arts eco-system in Singapore.”

The leadership roles of both cornerstone institutions in Singapore’s visual arts ecosystem were combined when Chong Siak Ching retired from her position as chief executive of NGS and SAM in April, 2024.

Tan, who was then already the director of both museums, was subsequently appointed chief executive of both for reasons of “synergy” – an unprecedented situation where one person straddled the top two positions across two institutions.

In the past three years, Tan has re-conceptualised the split between NGS and SAM and pushed SAM beyond South-east Asia towards more international art. He will continue in this vision, he said.

“I am grateful to have had the privilege of leading both NGS and SAM, and to see both institutions grow in ambition and international standing. As both museums enter a new phase of growth, I believe this is the right time for each to benefit from dedicated leadership, while I devote my energies to leading SAM through its next chapter.”

Chng, who is returning to the arts scene, was deputy chair and then chief executive officer of the Singapore Symphony Group from 2014 to 2022, where he strengthened its governance and digital capabilities, the statement said.

Before that, he had spent 10 years at management consultancy Bain & Company, advising chief executives and private equity funds on strategy and execution.

He currently sits on the boards of Library and Archives Solutions (LAAS), a subsidiary of the National Library Board, and Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, and chairs the advisory council of Chua Chu Kang Secondary School.

Chng said NGS was an institution he had long admired for its role in championing Singapore and South-east Asian art and artists.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of serving the cultural sector in different capacities and working alongside many dedicated colleagues, artists, patrons, volunteers and partners who share a common commitment to making the arts accessible and meaningful to our communities. I see this appointment as an opportunity to continue that work, and to strengthen the role that the arts play in our society.”

NGS chairman Peter Ho thanked Eugene for his contributions, and said in Chng, NGS had found a leader who could match Tan’s “ambition with renewed drive”. “His record of transforming the beloved ensembles of the Singapore Symphony Group speaks for itself, as does the strategic and operational acumen he brings from his years in the private sector.”

Under Tan’s stewardship, NGS had a banner financial year in 2025, reporting a bump in contributions and cash donations from $5.01 million the year prior to $8.42 million.

Visitorship, ticketing and membership all went up. Its exhibitions and festivals drew 2.28 million people. Gallery Insider membership that year shot up from 3,000 to more than 15,500.

In 2024 and 2025, international contemporary art magazine Art Review ranked Tan 24th on its ardently watched “Power 100”, an indicator that he was one of the most influential people deciding the sort of art that gets made and seen.

ST has also asked who, if anyone, will succeed Tan as the head of the Visual Arts Cluster which comprises the two museums and print and paper gallery and workshop STPI.