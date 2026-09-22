Esplanade’s FY25 sees increase in ticket sales and earned income; reduced expenditure

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In its annual report released on Sept 21, the arts centre said live attendance hit 1.9 million, close to pre-pandemic numbers of 2 million annual visitors.

SINGAPORE – The Esplanade recorded broadly positive trends for audience attendance and engagement, as well as a healthier bottom line for the 2025 financial year.

In its annual report released on Sept 21, the arts centre said live attendance hit 1.9 million, close to pre-pandemic numbers of 2 million annual visitors, for the financial year from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The healthy attendance figure is impressive, considering the Esplanade’s Theatre was closed for renovations for seven months in 2025, while the Concert Hall was also closed for three months that year.

Even more impressive is the more than doubling in digital attendance from 1.9 million in FY24 to 4.09 million, thanks to the releases of archival material and a revised marketing strategy.

The Esplanade’s chairman Lim Ming Yan, in his review for the report, noted that at a time when societies are becoming more fragmented, the arts play an important bridging role.

“This is the enduring purpose of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay. By presenting performances that create space for joy and inspiration, we enable and enrich a shared Singapore culture,” he said.

He pointed to the arts centre’s audience surveys which recorded a satisfaction score of 95 per cent, with nearly three in four respondents indicating that the Esplanade had a positive impact on their quality of life and well-being as indicators of the central role of the arts in people’s lives.

The arts centre’s financials also improved, with gains in earned income as well as a reduction in expenditure. The Esplanade’s total revenue of $33.8 million was driven by gains across different revenue streams.

Mall and other rentals increased from FY24’s $7.62million to $8.7 million. Venue hire and event services rose from FY24’s $5.69 million to $6.5 million. Sponsorship and donations also rose from FY24’s 3.09 million to $3.72 million.

Ticketing increased from FY24’s $5.05 million to $5.94 million.

Box-office growth outstripped live audience growth and a deeper dive unearths some interesting trends . Like the National Gallery Singapore ’s recent annual report , which noted an increase in membership, the Esplanade attracted more than 40,000 newcomers to its Esplanade&Me membership programme, which now boasts more than 166,000 members.

E&Me members accounted for more than 70 per cent of ticket sales for programmes presented by the arts centre, a large leap from FY24’s 55 per cent. This suggests the arts centre is broadening its audience base and attracting returning visitors who spend on its programmes .

The sterling ticketing performance was also driven by SG60 commissions which drew sold-out houses, as well as a boost from SG Culture Pass credits.

The Esplanade managed to trim operating expenditure by $2.83 million, from FY24’s $96.45 million to $93.62 million.

At the Group level, which included ticketing agent Sistic for part of the year, the Esplanade’s financial performance strengthened from divesting a chunk of its 51 per cent stake in the ticketing agent. It now holds just 20 per cent of the company.

In FY24, the Esplanade had reported under the category of impairment costs of investment in Sistic an expenditure of $5.5 million.