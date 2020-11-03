Esplanade reopens with Baybeats, lunchtime concert

The Esplanade is reopening for ticketed live performances this month with a Baybeats Backstage Experience and a new lunchtime concert series, Munch!.

This year's Baybeats will be an intimate experience for limited groups of 20, unlike previous years when the alternative music festival played to crowds of thousands across different stages at the performing arts complex.

Audience members this year will be taken on a backstage tour of the Esplanade before settling down at the Theatre for the performances, which will also be livestreamed for online audiences.

Due to safe distancing measures, each group of 20 will be sub-divided into five, and no mingling across groups will be allowed. This means friends attending the same event may be split into different groups.

There will be six ticketed performances from Friday to Sunday, featuring .gif, Riot !n Magenta, Forests, Subsonic Eye, Cockpit and Opposition Party.

Tickets to each hour-long performance are priced at $25.

Munch! will launch on Nov 25, 12.30pm with a concert by duodentity, comprising pianists Gabriel Hoe and Adriana Chew. They will play songs from movies, musical theatre and animation.

Fans of live performances can also look forward to ticketed events for the Esplanade's Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival Of Arts, which is on from Nov 20 to 29. Ticketing details will be released soon for this festival while tickets for Baybeats and Munch! go on sale from Wednesday.

Ong Sor Fern

BAYBEATS

WHERE Esplanade Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

WHEN Friday to Sunday, 7.15 and 9.20pm

ADMISSION $25 from Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg)

MUNCH! LUNCHTIME CONCERT - DUODENTITY

WHERE Esplanade Concert Hall

WHEN Nov 25, 12.30pm

ADMISSION $10 from Sistic; receive a $10 Esplanade Mall voucher with every ticket purchased