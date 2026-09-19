Book review
Epigram Books Fiction Prize winner Mind The Gap dives into the psyche of a model minority student
- Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha follows Nora, a young girl at a renowned girls' school.
- Set against three decades of social and political transformation in Singapore, debut author Ratna Damayanti Taha’s Mind The Gap is the latest book to win the Epigram Books Fiction Prize.
- While the MRT metaphor and character depth have flaws, the book offers a meaningful look at the challenges faced by minority youth in Singapore.
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By Ratna Damayanti Taha
Fiction/Epigram Books/Paperback/260 pages/$27
At 14, Nora has all the makings of a young “model” Malay-Muslim student in the 1990s.