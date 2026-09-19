Epigram Books Fiction Prize winner Mind The Gap dives into the psyche of a model minority student

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Ratna Damayanti Taha is the author of Mind The Gap, which won the 2026 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

By Ratna Damayanti Taha

Fiction/Epigram Books/Paperback/260 pages/$27

At 14, Nora has all the makings of a young “model” Malay-Muslim student in the 1990s.