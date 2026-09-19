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Epigram Books Fiction Prize winner Mind The Gap dives into the psyche of a model minority student

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Ratna Damayanti Taha is the author of Mind The Gap, which won the 2026 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

Ratna Damayanti Taha is the author of Mind The Gap, which won the 2026 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

PHOTOS: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Shawn Hoo

  • Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha follows Nora, a young girl at a renowned girls' school.
  • Set against three decades of social and political transformation in Singapore, debut author Ratna Damayanti Taha’s Mind The Gap is the latest book to win the Epigram Books Fiction Prize.
  • While the MRT metaphor and character depth have flaws, the book offers a meaningful look at the challenges faced by minority youth in Singapore.

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By Ratna Damayanti Taha
Fiction/Epigram Books/Paperback/260 pages/$27

At 14, Nora has all the makings of a young “model” Malay-Muslim student in the 1990s.

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