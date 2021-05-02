Enter the world of van Gogh

Held at SVN West in San Francisco, California, the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition is a digitally projected show that animates paintings by the renowned artist in a surroundscape experience. More than 60,000 video frames are used in the ongoing exhibition, which is one of the first in-person art experiences in San Francisco since the American city went into lockdown about a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 02, 2021, with the headline 'Enter the world of van Gogh'. Subscribe
