Enter the world of van Gogh

Held at SVN West in San Francisco, California, the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition is a digitally projected show that animates paintings by the renowned artist in a surroundscape experience. More than 60,000 video frames are used in the ongoing exhibition, which is one of the first in-person art experiences in San Francisco since the American city went into lockdown about a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE