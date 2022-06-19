Drawing on family lore and childhood isolation

More than a century ago, the great-grandfather of Canadian poet and novelist Steven Price left London for North America.

Family lore has it that the elder Price had gotten into some trouble with the law. After he arrived on the east coast of Canada in the late 1880s, he continued fleeing as far west as he could - hopping on a train to Vancouver, then crossing the water to Vancouver Island. There, he started a locksmith business that grew into a security company.

"If you go back only a few generations in the family, where do you find yourself? It's a completely different world, a fascinating one," says Price, 46, via Zoom from his home in British Columbia.

This nugget of family history fuelled his fascination with Victorian London. The city was the backdrop to his 2016 novel By Gaslight, and looms large again in Ordinary Monsters, his first book in a new historical fantasy series.

Ordinary Monsters revolves around several children, known as "Talents", who have special abilities. They end up in a mysterious institute in Scotland and learn more about their powers and the forces trying to destroy them.

Price, who is a father of two, decided to write Ordinary Monsters after reading bedtime stories to his young children aged 10 and seven.

"Seeing their faces light up, seeing these balls of energy suddenly go still as they were hanging on my every word, rekindled in me that same feeling I had when I was a little boy and I was reading fantasies on my own and dreaming of stories I wanted to tell."

The book that made him want to become a writer was Ursula K. Le Guin's fantasy novel A Wizard Of Earthsea (1968), which he was introduced to at the age of 12 by his teacher Dave Balchin.

Price, a lonely, bookish child, was often bullied at school. Mr Balchin took him under his wing, passing him books and discussing them with him during lunch.

"This was the 1980s, before it was easier to find like-minded people on the Internet. I don't know who I'd be today if I hadn't had the good fortune to be in his class," says Price, who went on to study poetry at university and has written several award-winning poetry collections.

Ordinary Monsters is published under the pseudonym J.M. Miro. Price has been drafting his work under a pseudonym for several projects. Before that, he says, "it was almost like my imagination wasn't letting me write a fantasy book the way a fantasy book wants to be written".

Price is married to writer Esi Edugyan, best known for her Booker Prize-shortlisted novel Washington Black (2018). They met at the University of Victoria when Price was 21 and Edugyan 19.

"We learnt the craft together, dreamt up and wrote our first books together. It's a little bit like being married to your best friend, your most trusted reader, your first reader, your first editor, the person who knows your work best."

Did he draw on his childhood experience of isolation while writing Ordinary Monsters?

"That's a really perceptive reading of what's going on," Price says.

"I don't know how much of it is conscious. It is a book about found family, about being different, being isolated for your difference and slowly coming to realise that that difference is part of what makes you special and gives you worth. And that there are other people out there who are different too. Every part of that little boy that I was is all over this book."

•Ordinary Monsters ($32.95) is available at Books Kinokuniya.