‘Don’t romanticise home’: Writers Liang Hong, Teo You Yenn on families in China and Singapore

SINGAPORE – To write their latest books, Singaporean author Teo You Yenn interviewed close to 100 parents and Chinese author Liang Hong went to three cities to speak to school dropouts, psychiatrists and parents. The two bestselling writers came together on Nov 15 at the Singapore Writers Festival to caution against romanticising what goes on at home, one’s country and the nobility of parenting.

Liang said in Mandarin: “Home can be the most comforting place, but it can also be the most cruel one. It is where you can find the most complex knot of the human condition.”

Her book of literary reportage Seeking The Light (2025), not yet translated into English, investigates the mental health crisis among Chinese youth. The acclaimed book, with anecdotes such as punishing 20-minute lunch breaks in some schools, gives flesh and bones to some studies that indicate one in four Chinese youth exhibit depressive symptoms.

She was in conversation with Teo, who articulated a feeling of “unease” of parents shuttling their children around a $1.8 billion private tuition industry and a cutthroat school system. Teo, author of Unease: Life In Singapore Families (2026), conveyed in English a more self-reflexive and theoretical line of thought: “Home is a place that is specific to the individual writer, but is also always and invariably a place shared with many others.”

Straddling the roles of professor, writer and public intellectual, the two writers are well placed to understand the power of non-fiction in challenging readers to look beyond fossilised ideas of home and love. Teo’s breakout book This Is What Inequality Looks Like (2018) ushered in a national conversation about inequality and has spent more than 100 weeks on The Straits Times’ (ST) bestsellers list. Liang’s Seeking The Light, too, sold over 200,000 copies within the first three months of publication.

They spoke to a full house at the National Gallery Singapore’s 212-seater auditorium in a 90-minute session moderated by cultural critic Clarissa Oon, who once served as ST’s China correspondent. Audiences no doubt found many points of confluence between China and Singapore’s youth and family contexts, although the approaches of the two non-fictionists appear quite different when in conversation.

Teo, an associate professor and provost’s chair in sociology at the Nanyang Technological University, said she wanted her public writing to welcome readers under a “big tent” by starting her books easy. Wearing her professor hat, she said she was often thinking about meeting her readers – students of her writing, as it were – where they are: “After you meet the students where they are, you’re trying to get them to go where they don’t actually want to go when they are starting.”

On the other hand, the literary Liang – a novelist who also teaches Chinese literature at the Renmin University of China – does not think of her readers too consciously in the writing process. Instead, she thinks of how she and her interviewees have engaged in an act of “mutual looking”. Even after writing the book, she felt she had to re-conduct interviews and write a last chapter to bring her interviewees’ lives to the present tense.

What is common to both writers – even as they come from different sociological and literary perspectives – is that they want their readers to see beyond the ordinary language used to describe families and home.

In Teo’s book, one of these words is “kiasu” (fear of losing out) – which she recasts not as simply a problem of individuals but of social structures. In response to an audience question, Teo said: “The book really is trying to illustrate the ways in which the social conditions really constrain and shape people’s actions, including how they think about themselves as good parents.”

Liang chafes when parents default to the phrase “I’m doing this for your own good” when speaking to their children – to her, that narcissistic rhetorical move betrays a lack of listening to their children’s needs as individuals. Similarly, Liang, best known for her writing on her ancestral home Liang Village, said she wants to resist abstract concepts like “urban-rural migration”, a general term that rules in everyday discourse.

“My biggest hope as a writer is to return the concept of “rural migrant workers” into stories of individual people,” she said. “An overreliance on concepts is what blind us to thought.”