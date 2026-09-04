Don’t let China row distract from art: Artistic director of Gwangju Biennale Ho Tzu Nyen

Gwangju, South Korea – The 16th Gwangju Biennale, with Singapore artist Ho Tzu Nyen as artistic director, opens steeped in controversy, with Gwangju Biennale Foundation president Youn Bummo on Sept 4 saying that its system of national pavilions could be revamped after a row with China.

The exhibition that features over 25 national and institutional pavilions begins receiving visitors on Sept 5 and runs through Nov 15. China had pulled out just two days before the opening in protest at Taiwanese’s use of the name Taiwan Pavilion, arguing it goes against the one-China principle. The spat has since escalated into diplomatic trip cancellations between China and South Korea.

At the biennale’s opening in the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall on Sept 4, Youn told over 130 international and South Korean press, a record contingent, without providing more details: “Art is art, politics is politics. We shouldn’t look at them at the same time. It’s about time we think about revamping the whole national pavilions going forward. The current system can be rather overbearing for us.”

Ho urged people to “respect what art is” and not to let the controversy “divert, distract or disrupt events”. “Human attention, unfortunately, seems always drawn to change that happens violently, change that happens suddenly,” he said.

“Against the world of politics, art sometimes seems weak. But I believe otherwise that art has power that extends over long durations and beyond the narrow focus of our limited attention span.”

Organisers in the past few weeks had been caught in a brangle with Taiwan and biennale curators – including Ho – over the naming of Taiwan’s Pavilion. Until Aug 27, the Gwangju Biennale Foundation had insisted it be presented under the institutional name of the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, abbreviated to NTMoFA, while rejecting allegations of censorship, but relented after backlash.

The Gwangju Biennale 2026 is themed You Must Change Your Life, the final line in Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s poem Archaic Torso Of Apollo (1908), describing a transformative encounter with a sculpture.

Works by 43 artists and groups are brought together in the main exhibition in the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, unlike previous more sprawling editions. Ho also emphasised that the biennale’s main exhibition, which his team is involved in, is separate from the pavilion exhibitions surrounding it.

The titular “change” unfolds at different tempos, and the biennale intentionally stretches these, from American film-maker James T. Hong’s assembling of 11 hours of politicians apologising – screened on the facade of the exhibition hall every night – to Los Angeles-based musician Sunik Kim’s commissioned sound work that will go on for 496 hours, the exact duration the biennale is open to the public.

Volcanic rocks from Jeju Island, the result of both seismic events and geological accumulation, are spread throughout the exhibition to make this meditation on time omnipresent. Curators have identified the volcanoes and the caretakers of Jeju Stone Park as participating artists.

Ho, who leads a curatorial team comprising Che Kyongfa, South Korean Gahee Park, and American Brian Kuan Wood, said: “ What interested me about Rilke’s sentence was partly its tremendous force, but also its openness. It tells you that something must change, but it does not tell you how, why, or what you should become.

“We tend to think of change as rupture, and change can certainly be explosive, but it can also be so slow and continuous that we barely perceive it. Think of the faces of the people we love and see every day. Their faces are continuously changing, yet precisely because the change is continuous, we hardly notice it.”

In the main exhibition is also Singapore Venice Biennale representative Amanda Heng’s iconic photo series of herself with her mother taken over 30 years.

Visitors can look forward to American artist Jacqueline Kiyomi Gork’s labyrinthine deconstructed club, late Slokavian artist Julius Koller’s use of table tennis tables as a metaphor for reciprocal exchange and democratic interaction, and Australian artist Angela Goh’s dance performance four times a day.

The Gwangju Biennale is Asia’s oldest, founded in 1995 to commemorate the 1980 Gwangju uprising, when crowds rallying against the military dictatorship were violently quelled. The previous 30th anniversary edition attracted 700,000 visitors, a 35 per cent increase over 2022.

Its opening coincides with Seoul Art Week, which boasts large fairs including Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul, both returning to the COEX exhibition centre.

Also ongoing are the Busan Biennale, Jeju Biennale and Gyeonggi Ceramics Biennale, all running till November, as part of a nationwide Korea Art Festival organised by government agency Korea Arts Management Service.