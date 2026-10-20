Anyone who has let a child take pictures with their phone knows what to expect when they next open the photo app. Blurry selfies taken at improbable angles. Portraits of parents and siblings with their heads cut off. Many close-ups of beloved toys. Adults usually have one response: Delete, delete, delete.

But a new exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery in London called Snap Happy! – running till Feb 21, 2027 – invites us to pause before we consign juvenile photographic experiments to the trash. We should consider celebrating and keeping them, it argues. Perhaps some even deserve to live in museums.