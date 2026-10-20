Don’t delete your child’s blurry selfies; they might be art
Andrew Dickson
- The Photographers’ Gallery in London is showing Snap Happy! until Feb 21, 2027. It argues children’s photos should be kept and valued, not deleted.
- Curator Annebella Pollen says children’s photography has been “marginalised”. The show includes work by children and past camera projects, from toy cameras to school clubs.
- The exhibition says children’s images show freedom, humour and independence. Even “mistakes” can reveal a child’s view, and may deserve museum space.
AI generated
Anyone who has let a child take pictures with their phone knows what to expect when they next open the photo app. Blurry selfies taken at improbable angles. Portraits of parents and siblings with their heads cut off. Many close-ups of beloved toys. Adults usually have one response: Delete, delete, delete.
But a new exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery in London called Snap Happy! – running till Feb 21, 2027 – invites us to pause before we consign juvenile photographic experiments to the trash. We should consider celebrating and keeping them, it argues. Perhaps some even deserve to live in museums.