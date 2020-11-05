Don't call me an icon, says Atwood

She may be a titan in the literary world, but Canadian author Margaret Atwood would prefer not to be called an icon.

"Icons are generally made of wood and have meaning ascribed to them by other people, and typically during periods of iconoclasm, they get burnt up in fires," she said in a virtual dialogue on Tuesday during the Singapore Writers Festival.

Her 2019 novel The Testaments opens with a statue being erected, as its subject quips: "Already I am petrified."

"The history of statues is pretty instructive," observed Atwood, 80.

When she was writing The Testaments, the Booker Prize-winning sequel to her seminal 1985 novel The Handmaid's Tale, the pulling down of statues had yet to occupy the headlines, as it did this year when people around the world began toppling the statues of slave traders and colonisers.

"That's what it is to be an icon: You get a statue made of you, which then falls into disrepute and can easily be toppled. It's so much nicer not to be on a pedestal - much more freedom of movement."

Atwood is one of a record 10 headliners at the festival, which is organised by the National Arts Council and runs until Sunday in its first fully digital edition with more than 200 programmes.

Over 1½ hours, the grande dame of dystopia bantered with moderator Balli Kaur Jaswal and gamely answered questions from viewers, from her degree of involvement in The Handmaid's Tale television adaptation (2017 to present) to the shade of lipstick she was wearing.

Atwood's novels often feel disturbingly prescient, from the erosion of women's rights in The Handmaid's Tale to the viral pandemic of the MaddAddam trilogy (2003 to 2013).

On the eve of a turbulent United States presidential election in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, she and Jaswal discussed structures of power.

"As I was born in 1939, I was a child in World War II and I've always been pretty fascinated by dictatorships," she said.

IN CONVERSATION WITH: MARGARET ATWOOD

WHERE Sistic Live (swf2020-live.sistic.com) WHEN Available on video on demand until Sunday ADMISSION Festival pass, $20 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) • Books by Atwood and other speakers are available at swfbooks.com. For more details, go to www.singaporewritersfestival.com

"Part of The Handmaid's Tale came from, 'What if the United States were to have totalitarianism?' And we've come worryingly close to knowing the answer to that in real life."

Atwood is concerned about how the "extreme right have kidnapped free speech", reversing a previous position in which free speech was considered a leftist ideal and aligning the left with censorship instead. "The centre has to reaffirm the right to reasonable discourse," she said.

Icons are generally made of wood and have meaning ascribed to them by other people, and typically during periods of iconoclasm, they get burnt up in fires. CANADIAN AUTHOR MARGARET ATWOOD, in a virtual dialogue on Tuesday during the Singapore Writers Festival, on why she prefers not to be called an icon

She was among the signatories of a controversial open letter published in Harper's magazine in July this year, which argued that the spread of "censoriousness" is leading to an "intolerance of opposing views".

"It has to be addressed, or people who otherwise would share common aims start cannibalising one another, and they, in the rush to prove 'Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most righteous, pure and woke of all?', send Snow White off into the woods to get her heart cut out. "

Atwood is releasing her first poetry collection in more than a decade, Dearly, later this month. "More gloom and weirdness," she joked.

Some are "the kind of poems you can write when you're 80 but not 25, when you're not actually able to picture a long span of time", while others are about "zombies, werewolves, sirens and aliens".

She remains "realistically hopeful" for the future beyond the pandemic. "We will get to the other side."