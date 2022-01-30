Divine dilemma

Top Of The Stack

1. NON-FICTION

ACCIDENTAL GODS

By Anna Della Subin

Granta Books/ Hardcover/ 480 pages/$44.95/ Books Kinokuniya

4/5

In Jamaica in the 1930s, a newly crowned Ethiopian king began to be hailed as a god. In spite of Haile Selassie I's protestations, the African diaspora started seeing signs wherever he went and in whatever he did.

Tens of thousands gathered at the airport when he finally set foot in Jamaica in 1966, tugging at his robe, falling at his feet.

The ensuing chaos scared the so-called god-king, who retreated to his plane and was trapped there for hours, fearing for his own safety.

This unlikely exaltation of the head of the Rastafari movement begins Anna Della Subin's meaty debut, Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine, which blurs the lines between the sacred and profane.

Subin is a senior editor at Bidoun, an arts and culture-focused non-profit organisation founded for those from the Middle East and its diasporas.

She deconstructs the divine myths that people have spun of men who walk, talk and eat among the rest of humanity, and argues that these superstitions cannot be dismissed as forces in history.

She writes about British socialist and later Indian National Congress president Annie Besant, who was grooming a boy as a vessel for the next coming of Christ while she was agitating for Indian home rule - a story synchronous with that of Mahatma Gandhi, whose own religious charisma caused him to turn himself in to the authorities after it sparked fatal violence.

She tells also of British explorer Captain James Cook, who was lynched by the islanders of Hawaii in 1779, supposedly because some among them thought they were re-enacting their creation myth of Kumulipo.

When Cook failed to resurrect, this act of deicide was seen by some islanders as the beginning of their society's disintegration, even as their indigenous queen desperately sought to prove behind prison walls that she herself was linked to the beginning of the universe.

But Subin's stories are not just curiosities. They make the point that those who are deified are almost always white and male, shoring up power structures that have allowed white societies to propagate the notion of their own superiority.

By explaining how these myths have come about - mistranslated and exaggerated by those set to benefit, then retaught to the colonised and codified in text - Subin wants to kill some gods herself. "How do you kill a god, if not by bludgeoning, stabbing, piercing, splitting, dismembering, boiling, roasting, distributing? Is it through rewriting history, by exposing the machinations beneath myths, by breaking open syllables so that whatever is sacred inside spills out?" she writes.

Her fascinating project is one that asks what is stopping everyone from becoming gods, rather than the select few.

In the beginning, the serpent tempted men by suggesting that "Ye shall be as gods".

Subin allows herself to be tempted, but only if the infinite suits all humanity. "I follow the serpent," she pledges.

If you like this, read: Maoism: A Global History by Julia Lovell (Vintage Publishing, 2020, $27.95, Books Kinokuniya) on how the Chinese leader became deified in his home country, a role model in South America and a symbol of popular resistance in the West.

2. FANTASY

DAUGHTER OF THE MOON GODDESS

By Sue Lynn Tan

HarperVoyager/ Paperback/ 499 pages/ $29.96/ Major bookstores

In her debut novel, Malaysian author Tan takes on the Chinese myth of the moon goddess and imagines her with a daughter.

Growing up on the moon, Xingyin is accustomed to solitude. Little does she know, however, that her existence is being hidden from the Celestial Emperor, who exiled her mother Chang'e for stealing his elixir of immortality.

When Xingyin's magic flares, she is forced to flee. She makes her way to the Celestial Kingdom and begins in disguise to train in archery and magic alongside the emperor's son.

3. FICTION

VIOLETA

By Isabel Allende, translated by Frances Riddle

Bloomsbury/ Paperback/ 336 pages/ $30.94/ Books Kinokuniya

Chile's most famous female novelist returns with the tale of centenarian Violeta Del Valle, who recounts her remarkable life in a letter to her grandson in 2020. Born in 1920 in one pandemic and on her deathbed in another, Violeta lives through the Great Depression, the second World War, the rise and fall of tyrants and her own affairs and heartbreaks.

4. FICTION

BEASTS OF A LITTLE LAND

By Juhea Kim

Ecco/Paperback/ 403 pages/$29.96/ Major bookstores

In the winter of 1917, in the mountains of Japanese-occupied Korea, an impoverished Korean hunter saves a young Japanese officer from an attacking tiger. From this incident unfolds an epic saga that spans half a century of Korean history, from a Pyongyang courtesan school to the glamorous cafes of 1930s Seoul.

5. FICTION

THE CITY OF MIST

By Carlos Ruiz Zafon, translated by Lucia Graves

Weidenfeld & Nicolson/ Paperback/ 173 pages/$29.43/ Books Kinokuniya

This is the last book from the celebrated Spanish writer, who was best known for his 2001 novel, The Shadow Of The Wind, and who died in June 2020 of colon cancer.

These 11 short stories - two of which were translated by Ruiz Zafon himself and one written originally in English - take one back to the atmospheric streets of his hometown Barcelona.

They feature labyrinths, libraries, mysterious women and even Antoni Gaudi, architect of the landmark basilica Sagrada Familia.

6. FICTION

THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD MOTHERS

By Jessamine Chan

Hutchinson Heinemann/ Paperback/ 336 pages/ $29.95/Major bookstores

When Frida Liu, an overwhelmed single mother, leaves her toddler Harriet home alone to pick up something she forgot at the office, it sets off a terrible chain reaction.

Harriet is removed into the custody of Frida's ex-husband, while the state sentences Frida to a rehabilitation programme in which she must prove she is a good mother or never see her child again.

7. FICTION

THE WEDDING PARTY

By Liu Xinwu, translated by Jeremy Tiang

Amazon Crossing/ Paperback/ 384 pages/$23.01/ Books Kinokuniya

Singaporean writer Tiang translates acclaimed Chinese author Liu's 1985 novel, which won the prestigious Mao Dun Literature Prize.

On a December day in 1982, the courtyard of a Beijing siheyuan (a historic residential compound) becomes the site of a working-class wedding party. Over 12 hours, the narrative moves through the dramas of a colourful cast of characters, from the superstitious, increasingly harassed mother of the groom to the chef tasked to cook for the banquet.

8. NON-FICTION

THESE PRECIOUS DAYS

By Ann Patchett

Harper/ Paperback/ 320 pages/$33.12/ Major bookstores

Pulitzer Prize finalist Patchett reflects on family and friendship in this collection of personal essays, ranging from Three Fathers - about her relationship with her mother's three husbands - to a piece about the impact that learning knitting has had on her life.

9. CRIME FICTION

LEMON

By Kwon Yeo-sun, translated by Janet Hong

Head Of Zeus/ Hardcover/ 192 pages/ $27.95/ Books Kinokuniya

In the summer of 2002, as South Korea hosts the Fifa World Cup, 19-year-old Kim Hae-on - last seen in a lemon-yellow dress - becomes the victim of what is dubbed the High School Beauty Murder.

Two boys are picked as the prime suspects, but the case goes cold due to a lack of evidence.

Seventeen years later, Hae-on's sister Da-on, still struggling to come to grips with the murder, is determined to get closure, whatever the cost.

10. POETRY

CALL US WHAT WE CARRY

By Amanda Gorman

Chatto & Windus/ Hardcover/ 240 pages/ $32.95/ Books Kinokuniya

Over a year ago, Gorman, the youngest presidential inaugural poet in United States history, made waves with her powerful recital of her poem, The Hill We Climb.

In her debut poetry collection, she writes about the turbulence of the present and the long trauma of the past.

She makes use of archival material in poems such as The Surveyed, which draws on responses from a 1922 sociological study conducted in the wake of the 1919 Chicago race riot, and The Soldiers (Or Plummer), based on the diary of Roy Underwood Plummer, an African-American corporal who served in France during World War I.

There are also a number of concrete poems - crafted in shapes such as a whale, a slave ship and the US Capitol, which was stormed by rioters on Jan 6 last year.

Gorman's poetry puts its finger on the pulse of the moment, sometimes pressing hard enough to bruise.

Yet her words are also filled with light. "Language is a life raft," she writes in the poem, What We Carry. "We walk into tomorrow,/ Carrying nothing/But the world."